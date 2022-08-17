President Biden has signed the bill formerly known as the Inflation Reduction Act that many Democrats and the media now refer to as a “climate and health care bill,” and let the huge spending to change the weather commence!

It’s clear that the climate lunatics are running the Biden administration asylum, and one of those loons is Gina McCarthy. The former EPA chief under Obama is now a Biden climate adviser and she touted the Act today by explaining why it’s important to take action Mao… er, now:

Biden weather czar @ginamccarthy46 on BBB Jr.: "We had to have something big. We had to take a Big Leap Forward." pic.twitter.com/kjWEfTbzaA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2022

Well, at least McCarthy’s being unintentionally honest:

The Great Leap Forward! Turned out so well for the average people… right? — Peoples Kommissar for Liquidation of YOU! (@Dimitri_Kissov) August 17, 2022

“Hope it works out better for you than it did me” — Chairman Mao https://t.co/M3kmycg5xa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2022

And besides, nobody thinks these people will ever admit this bill “solved” anything do they? They’ll always be just a few hundred billion dollars away from actually solving what they say is the problem.

I thought this bill was to reduce INFLATION? What a joke. https://t.co/H9TdZLyyrV — LULU 🍊 (@cubanita356) August 17, 2022

Well, now that inflation is “zero” they’ve obviously moved on to something else.

The Biden players in the regime do love their commie playbooks… inspired by Mao on this one, huh? https://t.co/fAP4HWhW6l — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) August 17, 2022

Every now and then they just come right out and make it abundantly clear which paths they’re following.

***

Related:

Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy serves up ‘word salad of intersectional blather’ (yeah, we might be screwed)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!