President Biden has signed the bill formerly known as the Inflation Reduction Act that many Democrats and the media now refer to as a “climate and health care bill,” and let the huge spending to change the weather commence!

It’s clear that the climate lunatics are running the Biden administration asylum, and one of those loons is Gina McCarthy. The former EPA chief under Obama is now a Biden climate adviser and she touted the Act today by explaining why it’s important to take action Mao… er, now:

Well, at least McCarthy’s being unintentionally honest:

Trending

And besides, nobody thinks these people will ever admit this bill “solved” anything do they? They’ll always be just a few hundred billion dollars away from actually solving what they say is the problem.

Well, now that inflation is “zero” they’ve obviously moved on to something else.

Every now and then they just come right out and make it abundantly clear which paths they’re following.

***

Related:

Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy serves up ‘word salad of intersectional blather’ (yeah, we might be screwed)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeGina McCarthyglobal warmingInflation Reduction ActJoe Bidenjoe manchin