Biden is the authoritarian the Left always wanted Trump to be.

Trump said a lot of ridiculous things as president, even his most staunch supporters will admit that, but we don’t ever remember him flat-out denigrating voters, calling them gross names or ‘othering’ them. Obama called us bitter clingers, Hillary (who never got elected, ha ha) called us deplorables, but Biden takes the cake calling us ‘semi-fascists.’

Dictator says what?

Notice we didn’t say dick-tator … oh whoops, we just did.

Our bad.

What a disgusting and horrific ‘president’ this geriatric toad has turned out to be.

And that’s what this is really all about.

Maintaining control.

Meep.

Ronald Klain?

Or again, this sounds like Obama to this editor.

Meep again.

Feel the love.

C’mon, November.

***

***

