Biden is the authoritarian the Left always wanted Trump to be.

Trump said a lot of ridiculous things as president, even his most staunch supporters will admit that, but we don’t ever remember him flat-out denigrating voters, calling them gross names or ‘othering’ them. Obama called us bitter clingers, Hillary (who never got elected, ha ha) called us deplorables, but Biden takes the cake calling us ‘semi-fascists.’

Dictator says what?

In this moment, those who love this country—Democrats, Independents and mainstream Republicans—must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving America than MAGA Republicans are committed to destroying America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2022

Notice we didn’t say dick-tator … oh whoops, we just did.

Our bad.

What a disgusting and horrific ‘president’ this geriatric toad has turned out to be.

Let's translate: "Right now, there are Americans out there who are tired of our bullshit and ready to stand against us at the polls. We must be ready to do whatever is necessary to maintain control." — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) August 27, 2022

And that’s what this is really all about.

Maintaining control.

Meep.

Your pledge didn't last very long. pic.twitter.com/IOlvJoxQaI — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) August 27, 2022

Whoever is writing your propaganda is doing a terrible job, Joe. Nobody believes this. — DeNunzio (@PxOfGreatness) August 28, 2022

Ronald Klain?

Or again, this sounds like Obama to this editor.

Pete, what do you think of the stuff your daughter wrote in her diary? — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 28, 2022

Meep again.

Karl Marx: “Accuse Your Enemy Of What You Are Doing, As You Are Doing It To Create Confusion” — GammPaKnight (@gammaknight5849) August 28, 2022

Are they not Dark MAGA and or Ultra MAGA anymore? It’s just back to MAGA now? Did the focus group not buy into it? Hard to keep up. Looks like you’re switching gears and going with Mainstream Republicans now… 🥴👍 Keep up the unity “big guy” — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 28, 2022

Feel the love.

C’mon, November.

***

Related:

EPIC thread-letter to a small cabinetmaker from ‘your government’ is hands-DOWN the best (most infuriating) thing you’ll read today

Don’t wanna say the DOJ set Trump up BUUUT … Thread of FBI affidavit ‘oddities’ pretty damn DAMNING (FISA docs?!)

So. Much. THIS –> Gina Carano perfectly and powerfully extends her middle finger to haters making her trend on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!