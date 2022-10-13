You didn’t need to read the news today to know that the inflation numbers are really, really bad. But if you did, you now have the actual numbers to back up that hunch of yours.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tried valiantly to sugarcoat it by crediting inflation for an increase in Social Security benefits, which, of course, we cannot afford. But Biden is trying a different approach. Instead of distraction, he’s opting for outright lying and gaslighting:

What?!

First of all, how will Republicans get rid of savings on our utility bills? Also, what savings is Joe referring to?

Is he talking about all the money we saved by not paying even one penny more in taxes?

The hell.

What is inflation if not a de facto tax on the working and middle classes?

Of course it’s not true. That’s why he’s saying it. It’s pathological. We’re not psychological professionals, but we feel comfortable diagnosing him as a pathological liar. It’s a sickness with him.

Case in point:

This is legitimately infuriating to watch.

He really and truly doesn’t.

Worse? Worse than what?

Last year, Biden kept insisting that the inflation we were seeing was “transitory” and wouldn’t have any lasting negative effects on the economy. Lo and behold, the inflation was not, in fact, transitory, and the economy is only circling the train faster. Yes, we suppose that technically, inflation could get worse under GOP leadership, but considering that only Democrats voted for the hyperinflationary “Inflation Reduction Act,” it’s a safe bet that Democrats are the less preferable option when it comes to navigating this economic crisis.

Whatever he is, he’s outright terrible and poses a very real threat to our economy.

If they were worth a damn, they’d be all over Biden today. But they’re not, so they won’t be.

***

