You didn’t need to read the news today to know that the inflation numbers are really, really bad. But if you did, you now have the actual numbers to back up that hunch of yours.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tried valiantly to sugarcoat it by crediting inflation for an increase in Social Security benefits, which, of course, we cannot afford. But Biden is trying a different approach. Instead of distraction, he’s opting for outright lying and gaslighting:

BIDEN: "Let me say a few words quickly about today's report on inflation…it's been true for years…fighting this battle every day is a key reason I ran for President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/frFG0gyJLF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2022

What?!

Biden says that Republicans will get rid of "savings on your utility bills." pic.twitter.com/FvJRAni4zu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2022

First of all, how will Republicans get rid of savings on our utility bills? Also, what savings is Joe referring to?

Is he talking about all the money we saved by not paying even one penny more in taxes?

Biden: "We have not raised the tax on anybody making less than four hundred thousand bucks a year one penny." pic.twitter.com/oaPGJJbSAp — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 13, 2022

The hell.

But we have made everyone 10% poorer! Good job, Brandon! https://t.co/Hlu5yJmJiw — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 13, 2022

What is inflation if not a de facto tax on the working and middle classes?

Of course it’s not true. That’s why he’s saying it. It’s pathological. We’re not psychological professionals, but we feel comfortable diagnosing him as a pathological liar. It’s a sickness with him.

Case in point:

Biden: "Today's inflation report shows progress. Overall, inflation was 2% over the last three months… That's progress but a lot of it has resulted from getting the cost of living at the gas pump down over $1 nationally." pic.twitter.com/AHmjQoDDqK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2022

This is legitimately infuriating to watch.

He’s in LA giving this speech where last I checked gas was over $7 — Ross (@therossg) October 13, 2022

Annual CPI inflation rate, Trump and Biden pic.twitter.com/zbGNfN7dzK — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 13, 2022

Dude, WTF is wrong with you?! At this point I'm not sure who's in more of a state of decline… @JoeBiden or @JohnFetterman . https://t.co/IfThmIbG6m — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) October 13, 2022

He has no idea what's happening with inflation today. They just hand him something to say and he says it. https://t.co/VRGlisMnVn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2022

He really and truly doesn’t.

Biden: “If Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse. It’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/iihpdQ8L1F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2022

Worse? Worse than what?

* Biden dismissed inflation concerns and did $2T stimulus.

* Claimed inflation was a "high-class problem."

* In Dec. promised inflation peaked.

* Refused to unleash American energy as costs rose.

* Added $700B to inflation fire with IRA.

* Health costs $$ up nearly 30%. https://t.co/kclqXCAg4J — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 13, 2022

Last year, Biden kept insisting that the inflation we were seeing was “transitory” and wouldn’t have any lasting negative effects on the economy. Lo and behold, the inflation was not, in fact, transitory, and the economy is only circling the train faster. Yes, we suppose that technically, inflation could get worse under GOP leadership, but considering that only Democrats voted for the hyperinflationary “Inflation Reduction Act,” it’s a safe bet that Democrats are the less preferable option when it comes to navigating this economic crisis.

Whatever he is, he’s outright terrible and poses a very real threat to our economy.

Where are the fact checkers on this? https://t.co/HyjNbtYVo0 — The Unmasked Knight (@fdknight) October 13, 2022

If they were worth a damn, they’d be all over Biden today. But they’re not, so they won’t be.

They just keep lying to the American people. Biden just tried to say inflation was getting better. Stock market in free fall. People can’t afford to live. To just act like this isn’t happening, absolutely offensive. — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) October 13, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!