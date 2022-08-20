Back in May President Biden gave away the game by referring to incredibly high gas prices as the necessary part of an “incredible transition.”

“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said during a press conference in Japan following his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Fast forward to this week, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who has exhibited a lack of knowledge about the basics when it comes to U.S. energy, set off more BS detectors with this doozy:

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “A move to clean energy will be the greatest peace plan the world has ever known.” pic.twitter.com/syR4TttBnx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2022

Is she serious?

The war in Ukraine and ensuing energy crisis were entirely brought about by 'clean energy' and climate idiocy. Lying. Airhead. https://t.co/diKAoCGi9c — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 19, 2022

At least it gave Biden and the Dems someone to blame for high gas prices and inflation.

If she’s talking about nuclear energy – maybe. Wind and solar? Not a chance — Yo😐🦋🌮 (@TheSpinDr7) August 19, 2022

Most Democrats are not referring to nuclear when they speak of “clean energy.” There must not be enough money in it for them and their cronies.

***

Related:

WATCH: Jennifer Granholm helpfully confirms that the Inflation Reduction Act won’t do a damn thing to help regular Americans

Karine Jean-Pierre and Jennifer Granholm should have coordinated their ‘gas tax holiday’ talking points

Jennifer Granholm insists inflation is because of Putin’s war, then is informed what the Fed chairman just said

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!