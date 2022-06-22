As we told you earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before a Senate panel solidly torpedoed the Biden administration’s excuse for inflation and gas prices, insisting it’s all because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine:
Jerome Powell says that war in Ukraine is NOT the "primary driver" of inflation, despite the Biden administration's claims suggesting otherwise. pic.twitter.com/xvbJpdqlat
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about Powell’s comments today, and her response was to stick to the original spin no matter what — even after being informed about what the Fed chairman said earlier:
Secretary Granholm is confronted with the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this morning, which directly contradicted the Biden administration's narrative that the war in Ukraine is a "primary driver" of inflation. pic.twitter.com/DyWOSFrdf6
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022
For starters, Katie Pavlich spotted the usual tactic from officials in this administration when they’re cornered by reality:
“I didn’t hear what he said on that.”
Yeah right. https://t.co/qz1xVaEF4O
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2022
LOL. Granholm’s not even good at lying.
I'm sorry, but they can't possibly think we're that stupid. https://t.co/5ELHOb6pEt
— BradStack (@stackattack56) June 22, 2022
WE WERE ENERGY INDEPENDENT! They hate you and think you are stupid. https://t.co/IeGZDTBEdd
— Dena Ware 🇺🇸✌🏼❤️ (@denaware9) June 22, 2022
They make that increasingly clear every single day.
Word f’ing salad https://t.co/vExWEBWJHi
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) June 22, 2022
Who does Granholm think she is, Kamala Harris?
