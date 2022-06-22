As we told you earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before a Senate panel solidly torpedoed the Biden administration’s excuse for inflation and gas prices, insisting it’s all because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about Powell’s comments today, and her response was to stick to the original spin no matter what — even after being informed about what the Fed chairman said earlier:

For starters, Katie Pavlich spotted the usual tactic from officials in this administration when they’re cornered by reality:

LOL. Granholm’s not even good at lying.

They make that increasingly clear every single day.

Who does Granholm think she is, Kamala Harris?

***

