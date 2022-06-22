As we told you earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before a Senate panel solidly torpedoed the Biden administration’s excuse for inflation and gas prices, insisting it’s all because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine:

Jerome Powell says that war in Ukraine is NOT the "primary driver" of inflation, despite the Biden administration's claims suggesting otherwise. pic.twitter.com/xvbJpdqlat — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about Powell’s comments today, and her response was to stick to the original spin no matter what — even after being informed about what the Fed chairman said earlier:

Secretary Granholm is confronted with the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this morning, which directly contradicted the Biden administration's narrative that the war in Ukraine is a "primary driver" of inflation. pic.twitter.com/DyWOSFrdf6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022

For starters, Katie Pavlich spotted the usual tactic from officials in this administration when they’re cornered by reality:

“I didn’t hear what he said on that.” Yeah right. https://t.co/qz1xVaEF4O — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2022

LOL. Granholm’s not even good at lying.

I'm sorry, but they can't possibly think we're that stupid. https://t.co/5ELHOb6pEt — BradStack (@stackattack56) June 22, 2022

WE WERE ENERGY INDEPENDENT! They hate you and think you are stupid. https://t.co/IeGZDTBEdd — Dena Ware 🇺🇸✌🏼❤️ (@denaware9) June 22, 2022

They make that increasingly clear every single day.

Who does Granholm think she is, Kamala Harris?

