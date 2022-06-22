Having solved all other problems, Joe Biden is looking to create new ones. Today, it’s by calling for a three-month long suspension of the gas tax.

Doesn’t matter. Joe Biden is hellbent on riding out his “Putin’s price hike” narrative no matter what:

Real subtle, Joe.

Watch:

Is Joe Biden saying that we have to choose between low gas prices in America and Putin’s iron fist in Europe? Because that’s a false choice.

It literally makes no logical sense whatsoever. Which is on-brand for Biden, we suppose.

He’s all over the damn place.

Well, incidentally, you’d have to have brain damage to believe a word that comes out of his mouth.

Joe Biden is gaslighting on gas prices, just like he gaslights on everything else.

Once more, with feeling:

Apparently to Joe Biden, going toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin meant bravely blaming Putin for literally everything that went wrong as a direct result of Joe Biden’s policies.

Unless Vladimir Putin was there holding a gun to Joe Biden’s head when Biden said that, this is not Putin’s fault.

Joe Biden insists that he’s singlehandedly helping Americans through this gas crisis, standing up to Putin and Big Oil and … gas station owners:

Bold strategy there, Joe. Blaming regular Americans just trying to make ends meet in this garbage economy.

Biden doesn’t just want to lose in 2022 and 2024; he wants to get slaughtered.

Total a**hole move. And we’d expect nothing less.

Ron Klain brags about Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad gas tax holiday proposal 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell just torpedoed Biden’s spin on inflation

