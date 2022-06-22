Having solved all other problems, Joe Biden is looking to create new ones. Today, it’s by calling for a three-month long suspension of the gas tax.

BIDEN on record gas prices: "Let's remember how we got here: Putin invaded Ukraine." But gas prices were on the rise long before Russia invaded Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BP5XxofNH0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2022

Doesn’t matter. Joe Biden is hellbent on riding out his “Putin’s price hike” narrative no matter what:

On his artificial White House set, Biden displaying images of the war in Ukraine arguing that opposing Putin is worth the sacrifice of high gas prices pic.twitter.com/5Eu5gpgvSH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 22, 2022

Real subtle, Joe.

"Are you saying we would rather have low gas prices in America than Putin's iron first in Europe?" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 22, 2022

Watch:

Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 22, 2022

Is Joe Biden saying that we have to choose between low gas prices in America and Putin’s iron fist in Europe? Because that’s a false choice.

Biden suggests that Republicans cannot simultaneously blame him for gas prices and oppose Putin's invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xpLdVZ112C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022

It literally makes no logical sense whatsoever. Which is on-brand for Biden, we suppose.

Remember, also this all good and making a fundamental turn toward green energy and buy an electric car but also we now need a gas tax holiday because it's bad and Putin. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2022

He’s all over the damn place.

I know he was wearing a helmet, but are we sure he didn't hit his head when he fell off that bike? https://t.co/pS1LAOYeea — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 22, 2022

Well, incidentally, you’d have to have brain damage to believe a word that comes out of his mouth.

Nobody believes this BS and yet they keep doubling and tripling down. https://t.co/NnFHDVezaG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 22, 2022

Joe Biden is gaslighting on gas prices, just like he gaslights on everything else.

Once more, with feeling:

Biden specifically campaigned on being able to handle Putin, not asking the country to be patriotic and pay higher gas prices because of him. pic.twitter.com/ogtBpL4R4i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2022

Apparently to Joe Biden, going toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin meant bravely blaming Putin for literally everything that went wrong as a direct result of Joe Biden’s policies.

Joe Biden in a 2020 Presidential debate: "Number one, no more subsidies for fossil fuel industry. No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one." https://t.co/TGWIbx6vIp — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 22, 2022

Unless Vladimir Putin was there holding a gun to Joe Biden’s head when Biden said that, this is not Putin’s fault.

Incredible: Biden claims he's increased the supply of oil by…depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which we count on for use in emergencies and natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/f6ZvEkpsGD — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 22, 2022

this guy is going partisan nutjob over his own energy policy causing this. https://t.co/V091q7ZW8t — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 22, 2022

Joe Biden insists that he’s singlehandedly helping Americans through this gas crisis, standing up to Putin and Big Oil and … gas station owners:

Biden: "My message is simple. To the companies running gas stations… bring down the price you are charging at the pump … Do it now. Do it today." pic.twitter.com/rFoHfYJVI2 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2022

Bold strategy there, Joe. Blaming regular Americans just trying to make ends meet in this garbage economy.

We’ve moved on from “greedy big oil” to “greedy gas station owners.” According to the API, more than 60% of retail stations are owned by an individual or families who run the store under a license. So he’s attacking these people now. Average Americans. Have fun in November. https://t.co/M3LTMcS96j — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2022

This is just the natural evolution in Biden’s blame game. Putin. Big oil. Republicans. Now hardworking people who are running essential business are to blame for the policies Biden enacted from day one in office. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2022

Look at those greedy stations. Making a whole 7¢ a gallon profit. https://t.co/MBdJZRBTim pic.twitter.com/4rKbJnwOF0 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2022

Of course, it’s 100% likely Biden — who has never worked a real job a day in his life — has no idea who actually owns and runs gas stations. Neither do his bubble dwelling handlers. But this is a fun sound bite for campaign ads. November is going to be incredible. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 22, 2022

Biden doesn’t just want to lose in 2022 and 2024; he wants to get slaughtered.

What an absolute asshole. Blaming mom & pop Americans for having to adjust pricing based on Biden’s debased dollar. https://t.co/Zv6cLH6gnq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2022

Total a**hole move. And we’d expect nothing less.

***

Related:

Ron Klain brags about Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad gas tax holiday proposal

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell just torpedoed Biden’s spin on inflation