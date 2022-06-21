Gas prices are so high because of the “Putin price hike,” but also because of the greed of the gas and oil companies, who waited until President Joe Biden was in office to act on that greed.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth sent a letter to the president saying that rather than vilifying the oil and gas industry, perhaps the federal government should take a different approach to increasing supply.

Biden was asked about the letter Tuesday and said he didn’t know the oil and gas companies would “get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

Trending

Campaigning on eliminating the use of fossil fuels might have sent a message as to how serious this administration would be working with gas and oil companies.

It’s all about the transition to clean energy.

Biden just isn’t a serious person, unless it’s about gender-affirming surgery or something.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChevronfeelingsJoe BidenletterMike Wirth