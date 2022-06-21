Gas prices are so high because of the “Putin price hike,” but also because of the greed of the gas and oil companies, who waited until President Joe Biden was in office to act on that greed.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth sent a letter to the president saying that rather than vilifying the oil and gas industry, perhaps the federal government should take a different approach to increasing supply.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says the Biden admin has "largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify" the oil & gas industry. He says, "bringing prices down & increasing supply will require a change in approach."https://t.co/A4xuptK3GY — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) June 21, 2022

Biden was asked about the letter Tuesday and said he didn’t know the oil and gas companies would “get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

Reporter: "The Chevron CEO… said that your administration has largely criticized the oil and gas industry and …would need to take a change in approach in order to make progress in reducing energy prices." Biden: "I didn't know they'd get their feelings hurt that quickly." pic.twitter.com/XqJ8dkhMZW — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 21, 2022

I get the feeling that this administration would be all too happy to nationalize the energy sector. — Charles J. Olson (@Trollin4Togues) June 21, 2022

Bingo! We have a winner. The Biden administration is indeed aiming to nationalize the energy sector. Like all good communist governments… they control everything. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) June 21, 2022

This isn't about hurt feelings. This is about a party that has demonized an entire industry that keeps America going. It's about threatening banks with boycotts for loaning money towards oil exploration. It's about telling them we will be off fossil fuels in the next decade. — Dana (@sparkey909w) June 21, 2022

Campaigning on eliminating the use of fossil fuels might have sent a message as to how serious this administration would be working with gas and oil companies.

Biden admin is asking the oil companies to invest $ billions of shareholder funds to increase refining capacity while at the same time having declared all out war on their product. Oil companies will not invest without reasonable certainty of return on investment. — AUtahMan (@UU_Man0304) June 21, 2022

Feelings. It’s not about feelings. Democrats simply don’t understand the effects of their policies. — Stop the Half Staff Madness! 🇺🇸 (@GoMtnBiking) June 21, 2022

They understand. They simply don’t care. — VS (@ALaks1500) June 21, 2022

It’s all about the transition to clean energy.

We need you to invest millions into your refinery operations but we’re moving to make you obsolete in 5-10 years. Why would anyone invest with that outlook? — Andy (@80__HD_) June 21, 2022

No solutions. Just someone else’s fault. — Selim Ikizler (@selimikizler) June 21, 2022

Biden: We're blaming you and your industry for everything including the earth's future global boiling annihilation.

Also Biden: Hey bro. Can you give us more of that oil? — The O🅡de🅡 of the Lödgé (@MisfitsLodge) June 21, 2022

Biden promised to shut down fossil fuel production and he started the ball rolling in a big way his first day on office https://t.co/trjRhtjKdy — Steve (@JNadaneo) June 21, 2022

Nothing like a serious answer when people are having a hard time affording transportation — Matt Bullard (@MattBullard20) June 21, 2022

What a jerk. People are now paying $6.00+ per gallon of gas. People can't afford groceries now. It's getting scary. …and Biden is laughing & smirking? Seriously? — ModSquad wants to bring beauty into being (@Designsage) June 21, 2022

The man who said in his election campaign he’d shut down fossil fuels is now asking them to be reasonable and come to the table. What a leader.#gasprices #Biden @benshapiro @JackPosobiec — The Pickled Blog (@BlogPickled) June 21, 2022

Biden just isn’t a serious person, unless it’s about gender-affirming surgery or something.

