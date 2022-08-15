In case you missed the recent breaking news, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” will not actually do anything to reduce inflation. Oh well. At least the IRS will get a bunch of new auditors, right? So it won’t have been a complete waste of taxpayers’ money!

And speaking of taxpayers’ money, all you taxpayers out there who are worried that the last thing you need right now is to be funding stuff like a beefed-up IRS and a bunch of health care and climate change crap can maybe rest a little bit easier knowing that, according to Energy Jennifer Granholm, there are some pretty simple things taxpayers can do to recoup some of that money:

Inflation? What inflation? Can't afford to pay for anything? Well, no worries, says Jennifer Granholm. You'll receive a tax credit for installing an electric charging station in your home. pic.twitter.com/cAbkJH8vRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2022

Want a tax credit? Easy-peasy! Just buy some new energy-efficient windows and appliances! Put some solar panels on your roof! Go get yourself a new electric car! And then get yourself a charging station so you can power up that car at home! Invest the tens and tens of thousands of dollars you don’t have this year into a bunch of crap that you can’t afford and you’ll get to hold onto a little more of your money, which you can then use to purchase things like food and clothing, which will only continue to get more expensive!

So they take our money via taxes then make us install solar panels to get 30 percent of it back — Walking Dad (@wlkingdad) August 14, 2022

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal. Can’t believe we ever thought Dems didn’t care about us regular Americans. Boy, were we wrong.

Which will, of course, trigger an audit… — Pam D (@soirchick) August 14, 2022

That’s why the IRS needed that $80 billion. Get it?

For an average home/American Solar panels

$45,000 Electric car $60,000 Hurricane windows

$25,000 Charging station

$800 Keep in mind that’s new debt on your credit. Good luck when you really need a loan, and they tell you your debt to income ratio is too high. — Re-Coyle (@DeniseCoyle1320) August 14, 2022

Not even close for cost of charging station, im an electrician and i wont install one for less than $2k — unapologetic american (@Nickpop86) August 14, 2022

And $2k is for perfect conditions and within 10’ of panel. Nevermind if you need a service upgrade because your panel cant handle a car charger being added — unapologetic american (@Nickpop86) August 14, 2022

But you can get a 30% tax credit when you do your 2022 tax return.

Struggling with inflation? Great news, just purchase an electric car, a charging station and solar panels and you'll get a tax credit of 30%. 🫤 — Keith B (@KeithBl95077249) August 14, 2022

30%. That’s almost 31%! It’s like winning the Powerball, practically.

Yeah, I just watched this … even the CNN host questions how much this really helps reduce inflation. The average american whos paying $400 more per month on groceries etc are not going to be helped by tax credits for buying solar panels or EV’s. This was a climate & health bill. — Kennedy 75 (@Kennedys75) August 14, 2022

so, you need disposable income that you can spend on appliances& solar panels to earn tax credits where as the people most hurt by inflation are the ones that do not have disposable income. this bill doesnt do anything but hurt the avg american it was to push the green agenda — Real Deal (@Real_Deal_CNeal) August 15, 2022

Of course it was. Now, stop whining and buy that Tesla.

translation: the bill only helps the rich. pic.twitter.com/TVLRm2y7El — nick “dark lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) August 15, 2022

