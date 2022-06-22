Today during a Senate hearing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not a primary driver of inflation, in spite of all the “Putin’s price hikes” spin from the Biden White House (that very few Americans are buying). Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked about that today, and the attempts to dodge the question and then stick to the original talking points were predictable because it’s not as if these people are going to fess up and tell the truth.

With that in mind, Townhall’s social media team spotted another reason to assume that this administration didn’t take much time to attempt to coordinate their messaging. Here’s Granholm vs. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Watch:

Granholm today: Saving 18 cents at the pump is "a modest amount." KJP, literally 10 minutes later: Saving 18 cents at the pump "is going to go a long way." pic.twitter.com/XLiackNGQ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2022

Wow, there’s something for everybody there. At least 18 cents is over a nickel more than the 12 cents Biden saved us at last year’s July 4th barbecue!

Does this administration even have meetings? I’d appreciate the lies and propaganda at least be consistent https://t.co/amtpMldra3 — Mark Melroy (@mmelroy23) June 22, 2022

Yes, Biden’s former boss in 2008 called gas tax suspensions “gimmicks.”

The liars can't keep the lies straight… https://t.co/EXPusnsTtt — Swamp Fox (@SwampFoxOFM) June 22, 2022

It wasn’t the first time and it certainly won’t be the last.