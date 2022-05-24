In case you missed it, yesterday, President Joe Biden appeared to give away his and the Democrats’ game on the worsening energy crisis:

Joe Biden: "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition" pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

High gas prices are a feature of the Biden administration’s energy policies, not a bug.

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” https://t.co/V0zNgUSoCK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 24, 2022

If you’ve been suspecting that the cruelty is the point, give yourself a pat on the back, because you’re right.

The cruelty is absolutely the point, and to anyone who’s been paying attention to the Democratic Party for the past several years, none of this should come as a surprise:

2022: "President Biden seems to praise high gas prices as 'incredible transition' Americans must go through" 2012: Obama's secretary of energy, Dr. Steven Chu, "has said publicly he wants us to pay European levels… and that would be $9 or $10 a gallon." Mostly true! 😬 https://t.co/8RKyWO27JT pic.twitter.com/MKIE5fub7w — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 24, 2022

PolitiFact’s rating was “Mostly True” back in 2012. Looks like it’s made its way all the way to “100% Totally True” in 2022.

All you had to do was listen to what they were saying to know what was coming. That and distrust the news media spinning it. https://t.co/NgtpClwmH5 pic.twitter.com/uTOu3OLbjc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 24, 2022

That’s a good point: it’s also important to hold the media accountable for their own role in facilitating and worsening the situation we’re in. Had they done their jobs for a change, maybe the Democrats wouldn’t have gotten away with letting this get so bad, because they would have been made to answer for their policies.

But somewhere along the way, the media decided it was their duty to protect the Democratic Party. And thanks to their efforts, the Democrats are on track to lose big.

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of people.

Right. Gas prices like everything else they've done so far is not a "crisis." Crisis implies a bad thing that happened accidentally. This was the goal of their policies, and have worked exactly as expected. Make them own their words & stop allowing them to call it a crisis. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby7) May 24, 2022

We get to call it a crisis; they get to call it “all our fault.”

Recommended Twitchy Video