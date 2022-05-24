In case you missed it, yesterday, President Joe Biden appeared to give away his and the Democrats’ game on the worsening energy crisis:

High gas prices are a feature of the Biden administration’s energy policies, not a bug.

If you’ve been suspecting that the cruelty is the point, give yourself a pat on the back, because you’re right.

The cruelty is absolutely the point, and to anyone who’s been paying attention to the Democratic Party for the past several years, none of this should come as a surprise:

PolitiFact’s rating was “Mostly True” back in 2012. Looks like it’s made its way all the way to “100% Totally True” in 2022.

That’s a good point: it’s also important to hold the media accountable for their own role in facilitating and worsening the situation we’re in. Had they done their jobs for a change, maybe the Democrats wouldn’t have gotten away with letting this get so bad, because they would have been made to answer for their policies.

But somewhere along the way, the media decided it was their duty to protect the Democratic Party. And thanks to their efforts, the Democrats are on track to lose big.

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of people.

We get to call it a crisis; they get to call it “all our fault.”

