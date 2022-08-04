President Biden and his administration, after months of blaming “Putin’s price increases” for the record high cost for gas, are now bragging about fuel prices coming down. However, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the quiet part out loud early on in this administration by admitting that Team Biden wants high gas prices because it will supposedly hasten the transition to a “green” utopia.

Rob Schneider spotted more lunacy from Granholm and remembered how things were going before Biden:

Only a short time ago we were 100% energy independent…

Then came Biden… https://t.co/uXIX0BViFK — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 4, 2022

These people… wow:

NEW: Energy @SecGranholm implies transitioning to green energy is a matter of national security: pic.twitter.com/2gNjkfOo8V — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) August 2, 2022

Granholm of course has it backward. National security is strengthened by being energy independent and not having a U.S. president need to go overseas to beg the Saudis to pump more oil.

This has to be the least qualified cabinet in our country’s history. — Jeff “Why So Serious?” E. (@JeffEck12) August 4, 2022

The Biden White House’s definition of “qualified” is very different than ours.

***

