In a recent interview, first lady Jill Biden said that she wishes Americans could see how hard her husband is working. What complicates Jill Biden’s wish for us to see how hard President Biden is working is that her fully vaxxed, double-boosted and oft masked husband keeps testing positive for Covid-19 and is staying isolated.

Here’s an update: Biden’s still testing positive:

Biden tested positive for Covid again this morning, his doctor says. Dr. Kevin O’Connor notes Biden completed a “light workout” today and is still experiencing an “occasional cough” but does not have a fever and his vitals are normal. — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) August 3, 2022

Another day with no questions? Color us shocked.

We're never going to see him again. https://t.co/Vyew1Xyj34 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2022

How long will it be? Place your bets!

He's never coming out of isolation is he? — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) August 3, 2022

So this is basically like his 2020 campaign? — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) August 3, 2022

The WH is calling a two year lid https://t.co/BrLinADzMb — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 3, 2022

At least Biden seems determined not to give his phone Covid:

This morning, I held a secure phone call with my national security team. We discussed a wide range of priorities, including the United States’ support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and our continued support for Ukraine in response to Putin’s war. pic.twitter.com/1tVJCJHvJD — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

We need to know one more thing:

He finished a "light workout," but did he clean his plate like a good boy? https://t.co/3YRcJYT4B9 — Ghost of Honkitude (@posting_ls) August 3, 2022

Dr. Jha should be asked if Biden showed him his clean plate again today.

No trash-talking Trump's Covid experience today? https://t.co/DZKnlvrdrO — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 3, 2022

No brag about how Biden hasn’t been hospitalized for Covid but Trump was from the White House yet today, but the day is young. However, the White House IS bragging about something else:

More than half of all gas stations across the United States now offer gas for less than $4 a gallon. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

So they’re not going to call it “Putin’s price decrease”? What a surprise.

August 2022: National Average $4.189

August 2021: National Average $3.25

August 2020: National Average $2.27 Our president: Look How Cheap Gas is in the Republican States! pic.twitter.com/01Gj8vA94o — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 3, 2022

In Republican states, Joe. In New York, one of your states, it's $4.39. https://t.co/MkFutujIym — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) August 3, 2022

Does this mean the “corporate greed” this administration also blamed for high gas prices is coming to an end, or no?

***

