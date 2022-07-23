Earlier we told you about the White House Covid response director’s update to Joe Biden’s October 2020 promise to “shut down the virus” if he were elected president. Well, Biden’s in the White House, and now Dr. Ashish Jha says the virus will be with us forever. Call us crazy, but we’re starting to think that whole “I’ll shut down the virus” thing was a lie from the start.

In any case, Dr. Jha provided an update on Biden’s condition yesterday that would be pretty normal… if the president were about five years old:

Dr Jha: POTUS slept well last night, ate his breakfast and lunch. "He showed me his plate!" — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 22, 2022

ASHISH JHA: Biden "ate his breakfast and lunch fully. He actually showed me his plate!" pic.twitter.com/sOgUzbto2W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2022

Hopefully Dr. Jha reminded Biden to brush his teeth and get right to bed!

Did he get a cookie for being such a good little boy? — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) July 22, 2022

Biden: Where’s my binkie? Mom-mom took my binkie? <cries> Dr Jha: Yeah, he’s fine, lemme go tell the nation…. 😏 pic.twitter.com/j7bXoHFx6a — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 22, 2022

Did Biden also have to show the doctor his sippy cup to prove he drank all the milk?

Is he 4? https://t.co/DiwsrfYOZw — Annie is OK (@Aaaannieway) July 23, 2022

"THE ADULTS ARE BACK IN CHARGE."

God help us. https://t.co/YPlaQaVTOM — FJB Biologist Not a Drunken Hag Resister (@primfreak) July 23, 2022

And it sounds as if those White House adults are in charge of President Biden instead of the other way around.

