Back when he was running for president from an undisclosed Delaware basement, Joe Biden was promising to not shut down the economy, but rather stop the virus in its tracks:

It’s now nearly two years after Biden’s pledge to shut down the virus and not the economy. How’s it going? The virus is still around and the country’s on the brink of an economic recession (if not already in one).

When might we expect Biden to finally follow through on that promise to shut down the virus? According to the White House Covid response coordinator, the answer is never:

There’s yet another “how it started/how it’s going” moment of glory for Biden.

The “science” has pivoted yet again.

The Biden White House just keeps saying the same things over and over again while hoping Americans don’t see the obvious:

Go figure!

