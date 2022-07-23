Back when he was running for president from an undisclosed Delaware basement, Joe Biden was promising to not shut down the economy, but rather stop the virus in its tracks:

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

It’s now nearly two years after Biden’s pledge to shut down the virus and not the economy. How’s it going? The virus is still around and the country’s on the brink of an economic recession (if not already in one).

When might we expect Biden to finally follow through on that promise to shut down the virus? According to the White House Covid response coordinator, the answer is never:

🚨🚨 from Dr. Ashish Jha on COVID-19: "This virus is going to be with us forever. It's really, really important that people build up their immunity against this virus." pic.twitter.com/X7stzWgFcq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 22, 2022

There’s yet another “how it started/how it’s going” moment of glory for Biden.

I was assured Biden would “shut down the virus.” Now it’s “going to be around for ever.” Huh. Kind of makes you think Biden lied to get elected and denied virus-science. https://t.co/P9jCEVM8Q0 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) July 23, 2022

The “science” has pivoted yet again.

So what we’ve all been saying from the beginning, got it — Eli Wallach’s Nose (me/mine) 🇺🇸 (@wallach_nose) July 22, 2022

People lost their jobs & were jailed by Fauci & Biden for saying this previously https://t.co/HYPAhAi0YZ — T-man (@stony2point0) July 22, 2022

The Biden White House just keeps saying the same things over and over again while hoping Americans don’t see the obvious:

Biden is double vaccinated and double boosted. According to the government, this is the maximum way to build up immunity. Obviously not given Biden has the virus. https://t.co/jG6b9CTHjG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2022

Go figure!

