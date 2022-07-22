As you now know, President Biden tested positive for Covid yesterday and the White House made it abundantly clear that after two years of constantly repeating “contact tracing is key” it now doesn’t matter where Biden contracted the virus.

Shortly after we learned of Biden’s diagnosis, the White House put out pictures intended to show that the president is still on the job. However, they were spotted adjusting the “optics” that just coincidentally came after some protocol criticism:

Twitter shaming the White House works when the White House is governed by Twitter. CC: @redsteeze pic.twitter.com/YmzZ7icWql — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 22, 2022

LOL.

Yesterday in the early afternoon, the White House wanted everybody to know Biden remained on the job:

Hey, where’s the mask — is Biden putting the photographer in harm’s way?

Today the White House adjusted accordingly:

The “science” is strong with the Biden White House!

***

