As you know, President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolated from people in the White House, not counting the WH videographer.

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, along with the WH Covid response director, answered questions from reporters. Along the way KJP went out of her way to highlight Biden’s superhuman abilities:

KJP: "You guys saw him yesterday…he spoke for 20 minutes in 93 degree weather. It was incredibly hot. He was feeling fine. Where most of us were looking for water and trying not to pass out, the president was delivering remarks on a very important issue…" pic.twitter.com/5eripySRbl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2022

Also, apparently the protocols have kept Biden from getting infected:

Dr. Ashish Jha: "The protocols have have kept [Biden] from getting infected." pic.twitter.com/3HWm8Dp7SJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2022

Well, clearly they have (cue eye roll).

Where exactly did Biden contract the virus? That apparently doesn’t matter:

Karine Jean-Pierre says that it doesn't matter from where or how Biden contracted COVID. pic.twitter.com/tF88x7FmU3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2022

Reporter: "Where exactly was the president infected?" Jean-Pierre: "I don't think that matters." pic.twitter.com/mqjtUxfybm — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 21, 2022

“We knew this was going to happen”:

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden testing positive for COVID: "We knew this was going to happen." pic.twitter.com/uKJFEJUmCW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2022

All we’ve heard for over two years is “contact tracking” but that’s no longer a thing anymore?

What happened to contact tracing 🤡 https://t.co/uSRAgqAxLH — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 21, 2022

No more super spreader events when the President (D) is involved. https://t.co/NZx20TCH39 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2022

The “presidential superspreader” panic was reserved for when Trump was in office.

Nope. She doesn’t get to say that. Surely there’s contact tracing afoot? And we will all have access to that information because transparency about the President’s health is not a laughing matter. https://t.co/UMn7UJXC3L — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 21, 2022

When Trump was president and contracted Covid contract tracing sure was of the utmost importance:

When Trump tested positive for covid, the @nytimes and @washingtonpost dedicated entire investigative pieces to tracking Trump’s every move prior to being infected. Will they do the same with Biden? pic.twitter.com/9nLg750IMo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

KJP said it doesn’t matter where Biden caught it, and that’ll be good enough for most of the media.

and now we are told "it doesn't matter"……typical — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@kim_4VOLS) July 21, 2022

We’re hardly surprised.

