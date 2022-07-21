As you most likely know, President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolated at the White House:

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released in a statement.

Shortly after that announcement from the White House, @HillaryClinton had this tweet:

On the move, 1992. 📸 Robert McNeely pic.twitter.com/pdXpthDRGN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 21, 2022

As they say in show business (of which politics is just another branch), timing is everything:

This is what Hillary Clinton tweeted right after the announcement that Biden has Covid. Very subtle. https://t.co/3avgWKpz4Y — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 21, 2022

I was expecting a well wishes tweet for President Biden from Clinton today, but here we go. https://t.co/fKAcpJCx1k — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 21, 2022

Fun timing on this one 👀👀👀 https://t.co/Efp8hThWb7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 21, 2022

She’s running… maybe.

Did you decide to share this #TBT before or after POTUS COVID news? 🤔🥴 https://t.co/xEGJDWiPW1 — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Dania Alexandrino🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DaniaPeriodista) July 21, 2022

Joe Biden gets Covid.

Hillary tweets this shortly after. https://t.co/bGUzCuvaq5 — Damon imani🔅 (@damonimani) July 21, 2022

We see what you did there, Hillary!

I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. Soros! https://t.co/CGYdeow0FK — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 21, 2022

We're doomed to re-live 2016 forever, aren't we?https://t.co/KMIWsegvOV — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 21, 2022

2024 could be a loooong year.

***

