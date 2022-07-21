As you most likely know, President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolated at the White House:

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released in a statement.

Shortly after that announcement from the White House, @HillaryClinton had this tweet:

As they say in show business (of which politics is just another branch), timing is everything:

She’s running… maybe.

We see what you did there, Hillary!

2024 could be a loooong year.

