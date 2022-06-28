During the same interview in which Hillary Clinton went on a racially charged rant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Gayle King asked her about a possible presidential run in 2024:

'That's Not a No!' Gayle King Asks Hillary Clinton If There's ANY Way She'd Run in 2024 https://t.co/bDu8eYb6qV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 28, 2022

Ew. Ew, Gayle.

Dear Lord. They can't be that desperate. https://t.co/GD0z5NIZTb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 28, 2022

As a matter of fact, Dr. Shanker, they can. Just ask CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

Cillizza’s piece concludes:

While I find it utterly implausible that Clinton would run against Biden in a primary in 2024, I also think that an open nomination — if Biden takes a pass on running — would be something that would be hard for Clinton to not at least look at. That’s not to say she would run. It’s only to say that her name would get bandied about if the seat was open. That’s a lock. Then there’s the Roe decision to consider. Clinton’s comments about not running again came before Roe was decided. As someone who has fought for women’s rights throughout her career as first lady, US senator and secretary of state, might the Supreme Court’s ruling have changed her calculus somewhat as she looks to her own future? Again, the chances are very slim that Clinton runs again. But they aren’t zero.

It’s cute that he’s trying to play it cool, but you know that inside, he wants Hillary Clinton to run again. He wants it bad. Real bad.

however many dollars this guy is paid is that many dollars too much https://t.co/WjTB0Bah0l — andy™ (@andylevy) June 28, 2022

CNN has amply demonstrated that they’re not afraid to throw all their money at complete flaming garbage (peace be upon CNN+). So clearly they have no reason to stop employing Chris Cillizza for his political “analysis.”

Hell yeah let’s replay 2016 but in 2024. https://t.co/kAfYspNpzn — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 28, 2022

time is a flat circle https://t.co/wzy73YqmDJ — Nick French (@nickfrenchnyc) June 28, 2022

Makes a nice contrast with the point on Chris Cillizza’s dunce cap.

The best these guys can do is speculate that a 75 year old Hillary who lost to Donald Trump is going to replace an 82 year old Joe Biden in 2024 because reasons. https://t.co/JNeS2ThsBo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2022

The only way the Democrats could get worse than Biden. https://t.co/kNgnFPghyj — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) June 28, 2022

Hey, man. If they want to try this strategy and see how it goes, we’re not going to stand in their way.

Harder. Faster.

May you never live to have Chris Cillizza predict good things in your future. – ancient Chinese proverb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2022

***

Related:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza not taking a ‘why it matters’ approach after Biden bike spill (unlike with Trump walking down a ramp)