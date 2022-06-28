Yesterday, Hillary Clinton gracefully entered (or re-entered) the Twitter discourse surrounding the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization with a take that used to be hot back when people first started coming up with it but these days is just congealed:

It shouldn't be harder to obtain an abortion than an AR-15. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 27, 2022

Today, she’s back on her surfboard riding the pro-abort wave, ranting about conservative SCOTUS Justices, specifically Clarence Thomas, who, notably, didn’t even author the majority opinion on Dobbs but has nonetheless been singled out by critics of the decision for extra venom and hate:

.@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

The irony of Hillary Clinton ranting and raving about someone else’s “resentment, grievance, anger” should not be lost on anyone.

If I ever feel down, I just imagine Hillary on election night 2016. https://t.co/lrqG7UFukA — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 28, 2022

Resentment. Grievance. Anger.

“that other person has so much resentment, grievance, anger…” pic.twitter.com/rIU4jL5MyN — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 28, 2022

if anyone knows about anger & resentment … https://t.co/OKWsnbZnfi — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 28, 2022

This is rich. Hillary Clinton is "resentment and grievance" personified, but please don't let that stop you from enjoying your death rattle of relevance. https://t.co/38R57Adkq2 — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 28, 2022

Justice Thomas is one of the most joyful people I've ever met, and with the best belly laugh in the world. But one of these people does strike me as "a person of grievance for as long as I have known [her] — resentment, grievance, anger " https://t.co/wpCfExe5GE — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) June 28, 2022

It's the complete and total lack of self-awareness for me. https://t.co/boCVwFnf3d — Brittany (@bccover) June 28, 2022

Hillary Clinton labeling someone a "person of grievance" obsessed with "resentment" and "anger" is truly hilarious https://t.co/IiNefftZlM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2022

The projection is off the charts here https://t.co/ensmPiDb7y — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 28, 2022

So is the racism. It’s actually arguably even more off the charts than the projection. Holy hell.

Hillary basically saying Justice Thomas is uppity. https://t.co/rc2ASxaFV0 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 28, 2022

She stopped just short of actually using the word “uppity.” But you can see that it was right there on the tip of her tongue.

Hillary Clinton says Clarence Thomas has been "a person of resentment, grievance, anger" his whole life, since law school when she knew him. "A person of resentment, grievance, anger." Again, nothing is more fascinating (or flexible) than the rules of liberal discourse. https://t.co/u73RyqVAko — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2022

In a sane world, this rhetoric wouldn't be that big a deal even though it's a baseless personal attack. It's just that we all know the endless accusations of racism that would follow if someone on the right dismissively called someone an Angry Black Man. https://t.co/DP2Ik0GnMG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2022

We’re not living in a sane world, of course, but even if we were, we’d still have a hard time arguing that Hillary Clinton’s rant didn’t have strong racist undertones.

Look at this white lady trying to push around a black man. https://t.co/r36KRs66em — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2022

Look at that face. Just look at it. That is the face of a bitter old racist.

Ah, the “angry black man” trope. Also, is “Person of Grievance” (POG) the new POC? https://t.co/WZQPMHP83T — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 28, 2022

The audacity of a white lib woman talking about anger and resentment bwahahahha this dumb kahba still thinks 2016 was stolen from her…. https://t.co/l293NVY7Ci — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) June 28, 2022

Virtually the only place racism is still welcomed in modern America is wherever white progressives encounter intellectually emancipated minorities. https://t.co/stEkgzEHSh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

Having grown up in the segregationist South, Clarence Thomas has had to deal with this type of racism and negative stereotyping from Democrats almost his whole life. Rather disgusting that it’s still considered acceptable in 2022. https://t.co/YgPvqqqvbJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 28, 2022

Disgusting that it’s considered acceptable … but you know the old saying: Scratch a liberal, find a bigot.

Hillary and her ilk — Jeffrey Toobin, Maureen Dowd, Frank Rich — view such people as a betrayal of their entire edifice of self importance. How dare he not be more grateful for all they’ve done for otherwise helpless blacks such as himself. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

The amazing thing is this is the complete opposite of Clarence Thomas. Despite what he has overcome, he's a person who is rarely angry, resentful, or demonstrates grievance. He cares about other people. Don't believe me, ask Sonia Sotomayor: https://t.co/qbkDKgUwRo — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 28, 2022

Is Sonia Sotomayor a person of grievance, too?

So they've settled on the "angry black man" and it's totally fine to do this on national tv. https://t.co/1xX1LaqCzv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2022

American racial discourse is definitely broken when Hillary calls a black supreme court justice who grew up in the segregated south angry and resentful and aggrieved and the antiracist crowd enthusiastically nods and agrees. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2022

Case in point:

She’s not wrong about any of it https://t.co/Y1S2ItVdtb — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 28, 2022

These people are completely broken. And they’re perfectly OK with that.