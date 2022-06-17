Yesterday in Washington, DC during the American Constitution Society’s National Convention, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor risked triggering unhinged haters of Clarence Thomas with some nice words about her SCOTUS colleague:

“Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. . . . he is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution, about the people who work there — about people.” – Justice Sotomayor pic.twitter.com/Pz4TKWeFi3 — JCN (@judicialnetwork) June 17, 2022

Here’s part of what Justice Sotomayor said:

“Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families’ names and histories,” she said. “He’s the first one who will go up to someone when you’re walking with him and say, ‘Is your son okay? How’s your daughter doing in college?’ He’s the first one that, when my stepfather died, sent me flowers in Florida.”

It’s nice to hear some calmer rhetoric at a time when there’s been a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh and unhinged protesters have been showing up in front of the private residences of conservative members of the Court.

Oh man resistance twitter is going to hate this https://t.co/Cnmsgu6Ry2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 17, 2022

The “nothing but hate and contempt is acceptable” Left will not like this at all.

Leftists’ heads about to explode… https://t.co/GgBFEIpEKR — Lou Rivera 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇪🇸 (@rivera_lou) June 17, 2022

Uh oh I guess they need to cancel Sotomayor https://t.co/UEUcm7s7n9 — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) June 17, 2022

This is where we need to be as a society. Where we can disagree about principles, but still recognize the positives in each other. Bravo for leading by example https://t.co/EqGHqjoJRO — Yoshiyahu's Reform (@yoshiyahureform) June 17, 2022

***

