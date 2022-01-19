As we recently told you, Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch have issued a joint statement refuting NPR’s reporting that Justice Sotomayor had been participating in hearings via video because Justice Gorsuch did not honor her request that he wear a mask.

NEW: A statement from Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch: "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends." — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) January 19, 2022

Journalists and liberal activists (but we repeat ourselves) are doing their damnedest to spin on NPR’s behalf. So quite a few of them are saying that Nina Totenberg’s reporting was accurate and that NPR’s scoop still holds up.

I invite anyone here to put their sources up against Nina Totenberg's. — Irin Carmon (@irin) January 19, 2022

But others are going a bit further than that. Others like MSNBC alumnus and current NPR correspondent David Gura, for example:

I surprised at how many Supreme Court correspondents I admire are passing along a statement from two justices that is at best false without any context whatsoever. — David Gura (@davidgura) January 19, 2022

Hillary Clinton campaign alumnus Brian Fallon has a similar mindset:

There is some lawyering going on in this, which Sotomayor likely joined to be kind to Gorsuch (kinder than he has been to her). Totenberg reported – and CNN confirmed separately- that Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask is reason for Sotomayor being remotehttps://t.co/8Yh5tpYGl8 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 19, 2022

So, basically, Gura and Fallon are telling us not to believe Justice Sotomayor when she says that Nina Totenberg and NPR got it wrong.

the marshal of the supreme court should arrest sotomayor for purjury https://t.co/hPV8zziQgw — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 19, 2022

Immediately!

The new journohack conspiracy theory is that Sotomayor is cleverly misleading the public through semantics to protect Neil Gorsuch. Literally. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

Sonia Sotomayor is QAnon now. https://t.co/vSMouVCs3g — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2022

That’s pretty much where we’re at right now.

What a time to be alive!

So you trust the anon source's take on Sotomayor, over Sotomayer herself? — jake teater (@jaketeater) January 19, 2022

NPR ran a story about 2 SCOTUS justices based on anon sources The SCOTUS justices put out a statement which seems to undermine the NPR story Gura thinks it odd that correspondents would believe a statement from SCOTUS justices, describing their own work relationship https://t.co/aNwpZyAyIN pic.twitter.com/AclBWctGpv — jake teater (@jaketeater) January 19, 2022

NPR: Sotoymayor being victimized!

Sotomayor: No, though.

Twitter: Sotomayor lies to protect victimizer! — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 19, 2022

They’re more willing to accept that Sotomayor is either a liar or a fool than they are that a journalist got a story wrong — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

They’re more willing to believe what a reporter’s anonymous sources say happened to a justice than what the justice herself says happened to her. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

Because integrity!

"She's lying but it's okay because we know what's REALLY going on" https://t.co/zdhF9TUGee — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 19, 2022

"Sotomayor and Gorsuch are lying" is a take. https://t.co/GbdIA8aQ8z — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 19, 2022

Man I can’t decide whether two believe two ideologically opposed Supreme Court justices going out of their way to deny, or anonymous sources for a single reporter — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

The statement from the justices is wrong because it is at odds with his colleagues report about those very same justices. Ya gotta admire this. https://t.co/2HmA6hbNpu — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 19, 2022

It’s definitely a bold strategy.

This is such a bizarre hill to die on. https://t.co/lHxmzlA0R0 — Sarah (@clarkle119) January 19, 2022

Perfect.

Take the L bro — EJ (@Ejmiller25) January 19, 2022

Just take the L — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 19, 2022

