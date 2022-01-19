As we recently told you, Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch have issued a joint statement refuting NPR’s reporting that Justice Sotomayor had been participating in hearings via video because Justice Gorsuch did not honor her request that he wear a mask.

Journalists and liberal activists (but we repeat ourselves) are doing their damnedest to spin on NPR’s behalf. So quite a few of them are saying that Nina Totenberg’s reporting was accurate and that NPR’s scoop still holds up.

But others are going a bit further than that. Others like MSNBC alumnus and current NPR correspondent David Gura, for example:

Hillary Clinton campaign alumnus Brian Fallon has a similar mindset:

So, basically, Gura and Fallon are telling us not to believe Justice Sotomayor when she says that Nina Totenberg and NPR got it wrong.

Trending

Immediately!

That’s pretty much where we’re at right now.

What a time to be alive!

Because integrity!

It’s definitely a bold strategy.

Perfect.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FallonDavid GuraNeil GorsuchNina TotenbergnprSCOTUSSonia SotomayorSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video