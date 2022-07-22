This week, President Joe Biden announced that he had cancer.

Joe Biden said he had cancer yesterday because of oil on his windshield back when he was a kid and everyone just shrugged it off because he clearly has dementia and this isn’t even the most senile thing he’ll say this week: pic.twitter.com/CtJBeOD6pJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2022

Don’t panic though, it was reportedly a false alarm, as POTUS was just rambling about some old cancerous moles that he had removed.

Update: WH official tells me POTUS was referring to past removal of skin cancer in his remarks from Massachusetts. Biden mistakenly stated (present tense) that he has cancer. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 20, 2022

The very next day, it was announced that Uncle Joe had come down with a case of the COVID, despite being thoroughly, proudly, vaccinated.

“COVID is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” – Double jabbed, double boosted, double masked Joe Biden – who just announced he has COVID. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 21, 2022

With a cancer scare one day and COVID the next, speculators started to rumble on the twitter dot com, foreshadowing an eventual Biden replacement.

Yesterday Biden had cancer. Today he has Covid… what will he have tomorrow? — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) July 21, 2022

Biden has "covid". Is this how they replace him? — Jay III (@SpkJayIII) July 21, 2022

What if it was time for an elderly POTUS to exit the stage and make way for the next candidate of the Democrat’s choosing? Next in line, technically speaking, is Vice President Kamala, and many theorize that she should be prepared to assume the position.

Harris will replace Biden by the end of the year and that’s clearly not a good thing. That said I can’t believe Biden has even made it this long. — Steve Miller (@DrunkenEagle7) July 20, 2022

Don’t count out other contenders, however. Hilary Clinton appeared to put her hat in the ring.

Finds out Biden has covid.

Posts campaign photo. https://t.co/6ad76rSMSM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2022

Even Vice President would be an exciting position after spending so much time in the waiting area.

Prediction: Deep State knew of Biden's dementia, which is why they installed him and paired him with Kamala Harris. He steps down right on cue, Harris is installed in his place and she taps Gavin Newsom or Hillary Clinton as her VP. Save this tweet. — Breck Worsham (@Breck_Worsham) July 21, 2022

Yes, California Governor, Gavin Newsome also made it into the replacement discussion.

Hmmmm just overheard an interesting conversation in the pilot lounge. They think biden is finished, the Covid infection is just to allow him to save face and resign. They think kamala/newsome are on their way in 🤔 — 🇺🇸 Heather 🍊🇺🇸 (@Pilotwife0360) July 21, 2022

Not so fast guys. Biden is likely to recover, emerging from his COVID battle all stunning and brave like.

Listen you ridiculous Trumper idiots – President Biden has COVID but he’s working, making calls, wearing a goddamn suit, & looks great. I’m in my 30s & healthy but I got COVID in May I barely left my bed for a week & looked like hell. The man is in excellent health. Do shut up. — MaeMae (@maiamimi) July 21, 2022

Alas, Biden being on his way out of the Oval Office may be wishful thinking on the part of certain dissatisfied citizens. With Harris, Clinton, and Newsome on deck, though, it may be worth wishing President Biden well.