President Biden tested positive for Covid this week and is isolated in the White House, but he continues to get some work done according to WH social media accounts:

President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team. pic.twitter.com/jdQkoDtupR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022

Blue check Twitter often never fails to deliver, and in this case an MD/PhD shared the hottest of takes about Biden saying he’s still working while recovering from Covid:

POTUS working while having COVID infection epitomizes white supremacy urgency in the workplace. Sets a bad example for everyone that he cannot rest. COVID infection is serious, symptoms debilitating for many, and ppl should take time off without working through it. — Kim Sue, MD, PhD (@DrKimSue) July 22, 2022

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it.

I don't know whether to report this for medical misinformation or racism. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 23, 2022

Yeah, there’s a lot there to unpack.

I refuse to believe working hard is a white thing. https://t.co/bzA7AqoNHG — FG™️ (@FoundersGirl) July 23, 2022

One could look at it the other way around, however:

It’s so easy to see how this would be played the other way: “By resting while he’s sick—something many Americans cannot afford to do—the President epitomizes white privilege.” https://t.co/65u0RKOFWl — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 23, 2022

if he took time off you would say that's privilege lol https://t.co/C0g9ggKTY0 — UltraBae (@Buffyinnyc) July 23, 2022

Right?

“White supremacy urgency in the workplace” is just racist code for “I don’t want to do my job in a timely manner.” https://t.co/WqyDHIe1qy — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 23, 2022

This is never a bad prescription:

You should take time off from twitter — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 23, 2022

Take two “log off the Twitters” and call us in the morning.

Everyone should be forced to take a month off from Twitter each year. You get takes like this when people don’t touch grass regularly. https://t.co/Hug5d6Xsl6 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 23, 2022

For your own sanity and that of others it’s not a bad idea!

