President Biden tested positive for Covid this week and is isolated in the White House, but he continues to get some work done according to WH social media accounts:

Blue check Twitter often never fails to deliver, and in this case an MD/PhD shared the hottest of takes about Biden saying he’s still working while recovering from Covid:

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it.

Yeah, there’s a lot there to unpack.

One could look at it the other way around, however:

Right?

This is never a bad prescription:

Take two “log off the Twitters” and call us in the morning.

For your own sanity and that of others it’s not a bad idea!

***

