President Biden tested positive for Covid this week and is isolated in the White House, but he continues to get some work done according to WH social media accounts:
President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team. pic.twitter.com/jdQkoDtupR
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022
Blue check Twitter often never fails to deliver, and in this case an MD/PhD shared the hottest of takes about Biden saying he’s still working while recovering from Covid:
POTUS working while having COVID infection epitomizes white supremacy urgency in the workplace. Sets a bad example for everyone that he cannot rest. COVID infection is serious, symptoms debilitating for many, and ppl should take time off without working through it.
— Kim Sue, MD, PhD (@DrKimSue) July 22, 2022
Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it.
I don't know whether to report this for medical misinformation or racism.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 23, 2022
Yeah, there’s a lot there to unpack.
I refuse to believe working hard is a white thing. https://t.co/bzA7AqoNHG
— FG™️ (@FoundersGirl) July 23, 2022
One could look at it the other way around, however:
It’s so easy to see how this would be played the other way: “By resting while he’s sick—something many Americans cannot afford to do—the President epitomizes white privilege.” https://t.co/65u0RKOFWl
— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 23, 2022
if he took time off you would say that's privilege lol https://t.co/C0g9ggKTY0
— UltraBae (@Buffyinnyc) July 23, 2022
Right?
“White supremacy urgency in the workplace” is just racist code for “I don’t want to do my job in a timely manner.” https://t.co/WqyDHIe1qy
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 23, 2022
This is never a bad prescription:
You should take time off from twitter
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 23, 2022
Take two “log off the Twitters” and call us in the morning.
Everyone should be forced to take a month off from Twitter each year. You get takes like this when people don’t touch grass regularly. https://t.co/Hug5d6Xsl6
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 23, 2022
For your own sanity and that of others it’s not a bad idea!
Related:
Reporter asks if there’s a plan to transfer power to Kamala Harris if Biden’s COVID situation worsens
‘What happened to contact tracing?’ Karine Jean-Pierre says it doesn’t matter where Biden caught Covid
White House appreciates Dr. Leana Wen’s WaPo spin on Biden testing positive for Covid
