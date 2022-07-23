President Biden contracting Covid has been yet another story that’s caused “the experts” to shift even more goalposts when it comes to what the “science” was previously vs. the reality that’s unfolded before your very eyes over the last couple of years.

Dr. Deborah Birx now has a book to sell and she’s been attempting to try and portray herself as the “resistance” inside the Trump administration but now it’s looking like Trump was right about far more than Birx would like to admit (the possibility of a lab leak for starters).

Dr. Birx was on Fox News this week and here’s part of what she had to say this time around:

Dr. Deborah Birx: "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines …" Claims vaccines "protect against severe disease and hospitalization" before saying that 50% of those who died via Omicron were older & vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/CTifr3QZzX — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 22, 2022

Birx “knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection”? If that was the case why didn’t she tell that to President Biden? Here’s what he said about a year ago:

One year ago today, Biden VOWED to us that if you get vaccinated, you will NOT get COVID, and so he got the vax to prove it. Today, Biden tests positive for COVID. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/JAAqDtc6rJ — Pearson Sharp (@PearsonSharp) July 21, 2022

If only “the experts” would have alerted Biden (but their narrative keeps changing as well because SCIENCE or something).

The Birtx is talking out of both sides of her mouth so much a third mouth opened up in the back of her head — Hunter Biden’s Malfunctioning Crack Scale (@DaveCinVA) July 22, 2022

None of these people should keep their medical licenses, including the physicians who listened to them. https://t.co/k9wDsM4qFZ — Clair Nova (@ClairNova4k) July 23, 2022

So they completely lied to force you to get vaxxed and lose your job if you did not comply. https://t.co/XyEf9dsswG — War Carlin 4️⃣2️⃣ (@kingcarlin3) July 23, 2022

All while apparently hoping nobody has noticed how dramatically the narrative has shifted. Sorry, doctor, but we’ve noticed.

Unbelievable that she would even dare to speak in public again. “I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines …” https://t.co/PWrYwTUJp9 — General Spalding (@robert_spalding) July 23, 2022

This woman has to go to federal prison for the rest of her life. There have to be consequences for using your government position to abuse the public or they will continue to abuse us without end. https://t.co/FVWV2o9mZY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 23, 2022

What are the odds that any of these unelected bureaucrats will ever actually be held accountable?

Because they know that mandates are about control, not “science”?

They knew this and they still tried to mandate vaccines and kicked healthy young people out of the military for not getting these “vaccines” https://t.co/8DFoRkacsw — Liberal World Order Swan (@TheWuhanClan) July 23, 2022

And they continue to kick people out of the military even while all branches are struggling to meet recruiting goals.

