House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still reportedly planning a stop in Taiwan as part of her Asia trip, and on Friday former Global Times (China state media) editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted the following that has since been deleted:

If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.

That’s fairly big news, right? Not if you work in a Biden White House that obviously doesn’t approve of Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan (Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said earlier today the White House doesn’t support Taiwan’s independence from China, contradicting what Biden’s said in the past).

So what does a White House press secretary do in such an awkward situation? Pretend to have never seen any reports about what the China propagandist tweeted. At least we think she’s only pretending but you never know.

Eventually KJP seemed to recall something about that, but she couldn’t possibly have downplayed the threat more.

It’s all a bit odd, because on Friday Jean-Pierre was asked about the threat and didn’t seem to be unaware of the report, but she did call the question too “hypothetical”:

Biden might just keep testing positive for Covid as an effective strategy to avoid questions about all this.

