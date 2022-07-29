Nancy Pelosi is getting ready for a big trip to Asia, and inquiring minds are dying to know if she will be making a stop in Taiwan:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to depart for Asia on Friday, beginning a diplomatic trip with the potential of upsetting the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi is scheduled to visit several allied Asian countries during her multi-day tour of the continent. One possible destination with major ramifications is Taiwan — officially known as the Republic of China. The island has been expecting a visit from Pelosi, but recent threats from the People’s Republic of China have drawn global attention to the potential visit.

Threats from China? What does that mean, exactly?

Is that referring to stuff like this from former Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin?

If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down. https://t.co/V7LhrXgXoM — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 29, 2022

Beg your pardon?

So China will shoot Nancy’s plane down? 🧐 https://t.co/IDu3Abxb7R — Leah Bella💬 (@Leahbellabella) July 29, 2022

That’s what it sounds like they’re saying, yes.

So, according to a high-profile ChiCom propagandist, the People’s Liberation Army is prepared to shoot Nancy Pelosi’s plane — and the U.S. fighter jets escorting her — out of the sky if she gets too close to Taiwan, which, last time we checked, is not actually part of China?

And of course, the CCP's propaganda mouthpiece puts it even more bluntly. Taiwan is an independent country, & if they want to allow American military aircraft to land there, that's none of Beijing's goddamn business. Capisce?https://t.co/YCZAN87F7t — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) July 29, 2022

Someone should ask Tom Nichols what he thinks about this. @redsteeze https://t.co/I8LNU8cyT9 — I Am Donna (@Crypsis12) July 29, 2022

You can ask him if you want to, but something tells us he’s too busy writing his umpteenth piece for The Atlantic about how Donald Trump is evil and we should leave Joe Biden alone.

The non insane CCP members right now https://t.co/JrqdhuJDid pic.twitter.com/4lStnedget — Phiophill (@Phiophills) July 29, 2022

If there are actually any sane CCP members left, we imagine their current state of mind is something like the above.

How in the hell is China about to make me root for Nancy Pelosi’s safe passage! 🤔🤬 Pelosi > China ^and I hate both 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/PUM53WewBY — Philip Philippovich (@MowKremlin) July 29, 2022

Shoot down a plane full of Americans, we dare you. https://t.co/J06bCrfQLH — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 29, 2022

Be sure to get it on video, too. Though we already have an idea as to what it would look like:

Live look at Xi trying to shoot down Pelosi’s plane. https://t.co/8ztOR227Zn pic.twitter.com/DW40byQ7NA — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 29, 2022

We’d like to think that the Chinese government is just trying to sound all big and tough and scary but knows that in reality, their threat is a mistake and making good on it would be an even bigger one. But it’d be nice if someone in the U.S. government would be willing to make that clear to them.

China is now threatening to shoot down Nancy Pelosi's plane if she goes to Taiwan cc: @POTUS + @SecBlinken https://t.co/pUVsYqJ55F — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 29, 2022

Seems like something they should address, at the very least.

Seems like something Twitter might want to address as well.

Funny how @Twitter is allowing this clear call for violence to stay on their site. I guess Twitter is find with Communist governments calling for the assassination of US politicians. https://t.co/XDAGLtpXgS — Valholl Bound (@ValhollB) July 29, 2022