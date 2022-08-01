When the price of gas was rapidly rising the White House’s spin was “Putin’s price hikes,” “Big Oil greed” and “presidents can’t control the price of gasoline.” Now that gas prices are going down (but still over $4 a gallon in many areas of the country), we’re treated to a chart showing why the Biden administration should be thanked for saving us so much money:

Another WH fist pump over gas prices pic.twitter.com/a6iXHUOtPh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 1, 2022

Isn’t this from the administration of the same president who vowed to “end fossil fuels” when he was running for president?

Jean-Pierre: "We are currently experiencing the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade." pic.twitter.com/STunDXJxSo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2022

Jean-Pierre brings out the gas price chart. "American families with 2 cars are saving $80 a month. Drivers can now find gas for 3.99 dollars or less at around half of all gas stations across the country." pic.twitter.com/v0m4tx8Oph — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 1, 2022

From the people who claim jobs restored after shutdowns as “jobs created” comes what the White House is clearly trying to spin as “Biden’s price decrease.”

After the fastest rise in gas prices in history. — HUNT (@longlivehunt) August 1, 2022

They leave that part out and hope nobody notices.

Not hard when they are the highest gas prices we've seen — Sleazy (@Sleazy96076602) August 1, 2022

This WH's spinning is completely amazing. https://t.co/bUPmRYZ0oZ — Diane Kremer (@KremerDiane) August 1, 2022

Here’s a good “fixed it for you” version:

No kidding.

