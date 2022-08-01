When the price of gas was rapidly rising the White House’s spin was “Putin’s price hikes,” “Big Oil greed” and “presidents can’t control the price of gasoline.” Now that gas prices are going down (but still over $4 a gallon in many areas of the country), we’re treated to a chart showing why the Biden administration should be thanked for saving us so much money:

Isn’t this from the administration of the same president who vowed to “end fossil fuels” when he was running for president?

Trending

From the people who claim jobs restored after shutdowns as “jobs created” comes what the White House is clearly trying to spin as “Biden’s price decrease.”

They leave that part out and hope nobody notices.

Here’s a good “fixed it for you” version:

No kidding.

***

Related:

Paul Krugman fires back at those mocking 2020 prediction by making the ‘Biden Boom’ even MORE boomy

Biden adviser says Inflation Reduction Act will help struggling families ‘looking to make a transition to clean energy’

‘You’re not gonna get Covid if you have these vaccinations’ – Biden fails own fact check with back to back Covid infections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big Oil greedgas pricesKarine Jean-PierrePutin's price hikeWhite House