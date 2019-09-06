Another day, another gaffe, this time with elderly Dem frontrunner Joe Biden confusing Charlotte, NC and Charlottesville, VA:

Joe Biden mixes up Charlotte, North Carolina with Charlottesville, Virginia This is at least the second time Biden has made this mistake over the last week Last month Biden did not know what state he was in, saying he was in Vermont when he really was in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/9etE4pmwtX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019

These are starting to add up:

NEW: David Axelrod issues warning to Biden over recent remarks https://t.co/ZFG3FaF3g8 pic.twitter.com/aRSClYMhil — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2019

And this is funny because it’s true. Check out this guy’s sign as Joe Biden headed to a campaign event in New Hampshire:

Couple hundred NH Biden voters waiting for the man, along with this guy pic.twitter.com/uy5wfcqNHz — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 6, 2019

Thank you, hero:

Scenes from Biden event in New Castle, NH: pic.twitter.com/gORs1fYO8A — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) September 6, 2019

And then at this New Hampshire event, Joe Biden guaranteed to “end fossil fuel”:

Joe Biden in New Hampshire: "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuel." 80 percent of the households in the Granite State are heated by oil, gas, and propane. pic.twitter.com/wtYVweAdsX — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 6, 2019

The woman who asked the question doesn’t believe him, FWIW:

After the event, the young woman who asked the question, Rebecca, an activist with @350NH_ACTION told @ABC: "I don’t trust that Joe Biden is going to have my interests at heart if he is still going to attend fundraisers and accept money from people… — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2019

It’s kind of strange how Biden is talking about normal Americans with oil stocks in their 401(k) accounts and then bragging how he will destroy those same companies:

Biden gets a Q about his fundraiser with Andrew Goldman. “There were no executives there. … By the way, if you have a 401k, do you have any investment in an oil company? Does that disqualify you from being engaged?" — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) September 6, 2019

And he’s the frontrunner?

***