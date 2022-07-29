House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be heading to Asia soon and as of now it’s unclear if a Taiwan stop will happen:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to depart for Asia on Friday, beginning a diplomatic trip with the potential of upsetting the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi is scheduled to visit several allied Asian countries during her multi-day tour of the continent. One possible destination with major ramifications is Taiwan — officially known as the Republic of China. The island has been expecting a visit from Pelosi, but recent threats from the People’s Republic of China have drawn global attention to the potential visit.

Earlier we told you about a CCP propagandist who tweeted that the PLA reserves the right to take actions to prevent Pelosi’s plane (and any escorting jets) from landing in Taiwan, up to and including shooting down the planes. At today’s briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about it, and of course Biden’s spox immediately condemned the rhetoric coming from China. Wait, no she didn’t — the question is considered too hypothetical:

The White House STILL refuses to say whether or not Pelosi should travel to Taiwan, even after China has threatened to shoot down her plane. pic.twitter.com/KxlnZkv4Ao — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2022

What does Biden think about this? We probably won’t know for quite a while, if ever.

Where IS Biden? The Chinese are threatening to kill the Speaker of the House and he's…napping? https://t.co/Ng8tfgT2Ti — Matt Cover (@MattCover) July 29, 2022

Maybe they only wake him when something important is happening.

Nope. The question was “too hypothetical” according to KJP.

Low as my opinion of the Biden White House is, I'd have expected their response to a question about a hostile foreign power SHOOTING NANCY PELOSI'S PLANE OUT OF THE SKY to be something stronger than "if she dies, she dies." https://t.co/o77Zi4z5AR — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 29, 2022

This is the most pathetic and frightening show of weakness and confusion from a WH that I’ve seen in some time. Can’t chalk it up to the Press Secretary’s usual imbecility. This will really alarm Taipei. https://t.co/2NlVixnmyD — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) July 29, 2022

The world has already been informed that “minor incursions” will be acceptable.

It is unacceptable from any US administration to dismiss a threat like this. https://t.co/ZBC2afFdM3 — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) July 29, 2022

Maybe Biden will have something to say about it when his schedule clears up.

China is threatening to shoot down the Speaker of the House’s plane. We’re in a Recession & inflation is at 40 year highs. Joe Biden is taking the day off. pic.twitter.com/apZI7EXYEK — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) July 29, 2022

According to the White House, Biden is presiding over a well-oiled machine and nothing is wrong.

