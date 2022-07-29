White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is having yet another red-letter day at the press briefing podium!

We already told that she’s trying to sell Americans on the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” by pointing out that “inflation reduction” is right there in the name of the bill and by accusing opponents of the bill of “false rage.”

But she was only just getting warmed up. Her spin on the Biden administration ordering completion of Donald Trump’s eeeeevil southern border wall is arguably even more brazenly desperate:

"We are not finishing the wall," Karine Jean-Pierre says, saying they are "cleaning up the mess" left by the prior administration by finishing gaps in the Southern border wall in Arizona. Calls walls "ineffective." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 29, 2022

You’ve gotta watch this, guys:

DOOCY: "Why is the Biden administration building a border wall in Arizona?" KJP: "We are not finishing the wall. We are cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall." pic.twitter.com/3tc7cctvhX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2022

“We’re not finishing the wall; we’re just ordering its completion. Totally different!”

DOOCY: "President Biden when he was a candidate said there will not be another foot constructed in my administration. So what changed?" pic.twitter.com/SJ3rVmow3f — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 29, 2022

Alright then.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Was wondering how they were going to spin this. https://t.co/KPxxI29Ygj — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Brooklyn__Girl) July 29, 2022

Well, now you have your answer.

Karine Jean-Pierre is speaking, but she’s not actually saying anything. Not anything informative or logical, anyway.

If the wall is ineffective, why finish it? https://t.co/IOEAmhHYT7 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 29, 2022

They’re not “finishing” it, Zaid. Just cleaning up after Donald Trump. Try and keep up. Just know that you will probably need to get really, really drunk or high in order to do it.

COMPLETING AN UNFINISHED WALL IS NOT FINISHING IT. — D.W.Robinson – ANTI UTOPIAN KILLJOY (@_DWRobinson) July 29, 2022

*Inhales slowly* AND IT’S NOT RACIST, EITHER, EVEN THOUGH IT WAS UNDER THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENT:

DOOCY: "By finishing the wall…" KJP: "We are not finishing the wall" DOOCY: "By filling in, finishing?" […] DOOCY: "By filling in, is this racist? Because in 2019 when the former guy was proposing a wall you said that it was his racist wall…" pic.twitter.com/WNnAo1Hz2c — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 29, 2022

Our hats are off to Peter Doocy, who somehow managed to keep his composure in the face of such a spectacle. We’d’ve had to excuse ourselves so we could go outside and laugh hysterically.

Her statement actually makes a lot of sense if you take a second to think about it and then sniff a ton of glue — 🚨The Panda Tribune🚨 (@PandaTribune) July 29, 2022

We’re not sure there’s enough glue in the world to make any of this make any sense.