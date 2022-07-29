White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is having yet another red-letter day at the press briefing podium!

We already told that she’s trying to sell Americans on the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” by pointing out that “inflation reduction” is right there in the name of the bill and by accusing opponents of the bill of “false rage.”

But she was only just getting warmed up. Her spin on the Biden administration ordering completion of Donald Trump’s eeeeevil southern border wall is arguably even more brazenly desperate:

You’ve gotta watch this, guys:

“We’re not finishing the wall; we’re just ordering its completion. Totally different!”

Alright then.

Well, now you have your answer.

Karine Jean-Pierre is speaking, but she’s not actually saying anything. Not anything informative or logical, anyway.

They’re not “finishing” it, Zaid. Just cleaning up after Donald Trump. Try and keep up. Just know that you will probably need to get really, really drunk or high in order to do it.

*Inhales slowly* AND IT’S NOT RACIST, EITHER, EVEN THOUGH IT WAS UNDER THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENT:

Our hats are off to Peter Doocy, who somehow managed to keep his composure in the face of such a spectacle. We’d’ve had to excuse ourselves so we could go outside and laugh hysterically.

We’re not sure there’s enough glue in the world to make any of this make any sense.

Tags: Biden administrationborder wallDonald TrumpJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierrewall