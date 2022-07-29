The story below could be a total coincidence as it comes at the same time that some Democrat mayors are complaining about illegal immigrants being bussed from the border to their cities — or maybe it isn’t a coincidence:

You might remember during the 2020 election season that Biden promised not to build another foot of Trump’s border wall. Another promise bites the dust:

But that was then, and this is now:

The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the project near the Morelos Dam will better protect migrants who can get hurt slipping down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River.

The area is the third busiest crossing for migrants who can easily walk across the river to surrender to border officials.

Gee, could the Biden administration’s open border policies be backfiring in some way?

The timing of this certainly is interesting.

It makes you wonder!

