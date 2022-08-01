Earlier today, CNN reported that, according to both U.S. and Taiwanese sources, Nancy Pelosi would be going to Taiwan during the course of her tour of Asia. It while it wasn’t clear exactly how on-board the Biden administration was with that prospect, people were at least somewhat optimistic that maybe they’d back Pelosi up.

Alas, based on what John Kirby had to say this afternoon, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

.@PhilipWegmann to John Kirby on Pelosi to Taiwan: "Why did the President bother with this drama from the beginning? I mean…rather than saying the military doesn't think it's a good idea, who not call the Chinese bluff or tell them to pound sand when they start bellyaching[?]" pic.twitter.com/v7X7yt36X2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 1, 2022

Kirby’s a bit snippy today, isn’t he?

Kirby is there talking about how China could commit provocative actions against Pelosi and how it could "spark some sort of crisis or conflict," and he somehow has the nerve to lash out at @PhilipWegmann and claim there's no "drama" in the situation. https://t.co/uX1gOiEQUM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 1, 2022

Kirby still had more to say regarding Taiwan:

Kirby: "We do not support Taiwan independence." pic.twitter.com/ynEEqNmqXW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 1, 2022

Uhhh …

Wait, what? — Jaime Escalante (@calculusforall) August 1, 2022

Guess that settles it, then.

Well, there John Kirby goes. Not sure about the rest of us.

Kirby is speaking on behalf of the Biden administration, which happens to be led by a guy who said in May — just a few months ago — that the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China were to invade. But it would only be considered an invasion if Taiwan were independent.

Might want to check with the boss.https://t.co/hMLvkHnaj3 — Shawn Hairston (@JetJacket) August 1, 2022

Confused? You should be. You should also be pretty disgusted.

Asshoe https://t.co/iVfJKBaie3 — Your Great Whig King (@RandomWhig) August 1, 2022