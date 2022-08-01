Late last week, former Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a devoted propagandist for the Chinese government, raised eyebrows — and concerns — with this tweet about Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan on her tour of Asia:

Those are literally fighting words, meant to intimidate and bully the Pelosi and United States into submission.

But, according to CNN, at least, Pelosi isn’t allowing herself to be intimidated or bullied:

Breaking: @CNN confirmed that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit #Taiwan during her Asia tour, according Taiwanese and US officials. https://t.co/xq8K45J2st — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) August 1, 2022

The Taiwanese official added that she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight. It is unclear when exactly Pelosi will land in Taipei. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) August 1, 2022

More from CNN:

During a regular foreign ministry briefing Monday, China warned against the “egregious political impact” of Pelosi’s planned visit to the self-governing island that China claims as a part of its territory and reiterated that its military “won’t sit by idly” if Beijing feels its “sovereignty and territorial integrity” is being threatened. “We would like to tell the US once again that China is standing by, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by. China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, when asked about the fallout from Pelosi leading a congressional delegation to Taipei. “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see,” Zhao added.

For what it’s worth:

The US official added that defense department officials are working around the clock on monitoring any Chinese movements in the region and securing a plan to keep her safe. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) August 1, 2022

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but good on Nancy Pelosi.

This is the right decision by Speaker Pelosi. America should never back down when the Chinese Communist Party resorts to fear and intimidation tactics. https://t.co/jhp5AqKXGB — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 1, 2022

We sincerely hope that she follows through on purported plans to visit Taiwan. The ChiComs need to know that they can’t dictate U.S. foreign policy.