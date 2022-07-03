While President Biden was overseas a few days ago, he blamed “Russia Russia Russia” for inflation and high gas prices. Then yesterday Biden pivoted to blaming gas station owners, telling them to lower prices and to “do it now”:

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

“Do it now”? And they called Trump the wannabe authoritarian?

In any case, the Biden White House might be happy to know that those comments caught some positive attention from the media wing of the ChiCom government:

Chen Weihua approves of President Xiden’s tweets https://t.co/9UIHfyjQaY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 2, 2022

Well, there it is:

Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022

Has that gotten a Ron Klain retweet yet?

Communist love Bidens tweet demanding companies lower gas prices. #ThingsDictatorsSay https://t.co/JDs6Gzw2m0 — Witt's World (@wittsworld) July 3, 2022

This is a photo of the Chinese communist government praising the President of the United States for attacking capitalism. Never thought I would see the day. https://t.co/Udul6ilFTK — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 2, 2022

However, in defense of the Bidens, they’re not totally against capitalism.

Give Hunter a jingle later. https://t.co/Xw8vJ4sVUi — Yogi (@Jellystone_Park) July 3, 2022

***

