While President Biden was overseas a few days ago, he blamed “Russia Russia Russia” for inflation and high gas prices. Then yesterday Biden pivoted to blaming gas station owners, telling them to lower prices and to “do it now”:

“Do it now”? And they called Trump the wannabe authoritarian?

In any case, the Biden White House might be happy to know that those comments caught some positive attention from the media wing of the ChiCom government:

Well, there it is:

Has that gotten a Ron Klain retweet yet?

However, in defense of the Bidens, they’re not totally against capitalism.

