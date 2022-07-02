President Biden’s approval and disapproval are at record highs partly based on economic issues that this administration has been trying to pin on Putin. Nobody’s buying the blame deflection:

Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/RdpndNgQsu — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 29, 2022

After blaming inflation and gas prices on “Russia Russia Russia” while overseas this week, the @POTUS Twitter account is now blaming gas station owners during this “time of war and global peril”:

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

“Do it now.” And the Dems called Trump a wannabe authoritarian?

Is it just us or does it seem that the “global peril” started around the time Biden took office?

Shut up and sit down you weasel handler! We are NOT in a war and ma & pa gas station owners ARE making their prices to reflect what they’re paying for it. https://t.co/3AbgQX24Ek — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 2, 2022

Gas has been skyrocketing ever since Biden took office because of Biden's policies. But, even if he wants to blame the war for the high prices, it's important to remember who gave Putin the green light to invade Ukraine: https://t.co/xEFadPwPG8 pic.twitter.com/YQk6T0fc8v — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2022

Ah yes, the “limited incursion” exception.

Biden is once again attacking the hardworking American men, women, and families who run gas stations. 60% owned and operated under a license. Have fun in November. https://t.co/QbUJYz7Dii — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 2, 2022

The level of the midterm wipeout needs to be of historic proportions.

I’m sorry, but this is just sad. https://t.co/zn48gqNOuo — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) July 2, 2022

These are the words of a delusional dictator trying to gaslight the masses instead of EVER accepting responsibility for the crisis his regime created. https://t.co/02pFrRUoCF — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 2, 2022

Bingo! This tweet has aged to perfection in just over two years:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

That was another lie, as usual.

Perhaps the Biden WH is just hoping that what remains of his supporters will consider that to be “taking action” to lower prices.

Update:

Carol Roth has thoughts on this:

Dear independent small biz gas station owner who makes a profit averaging 2 cents per gallon, I’m going to demonize you instead of creating an energy policy that secures the economic and national security of our country. Happy 4th.

-POTUS https://t.co/JIpzHzvTFZ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 2, 2022

***

