Speaking at the NATO summit in Madrid today, Joe Biden devoted the bulk of his time to reassuring the world that America is still doing pretty well even though the Supreme Court is “destabilizing” everything at the moment. Inspiring words from an even more inspiring man.

But Biden also took a little bit of time to address an issue facing Americans that doesn’t really have anything to do with abortion. And that’s high gas prices. Pain at the pump has been a problem since even before SCOTUS destroyed Americans’ right to privacy by determining that there’s no constitutional right to kill your unborn inconvenient baby.

Coming soon from the Biden WH: "The Supreme Court's price hikes." https://t.co/nnlo9abFol — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 30, 2022

Once blaming Vladimir Putin results in low enough polling numbers, anyway. Apparently we still haven’t reached that point quite yet:

Biden uses NATO summit to spread propaganda: “The bottom line is, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is this: Because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia." pic.twitter.com/9TDoEJaQuW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

President Jan Brady, ladies and gentlemen.

And speaking of Russia:

“As long as it takes,” says Biden when asked how long drivers should pay higher prices for gas during Russian war with Ukraine — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 30, 2022

As long as it takes:

Q to @POTUS from @jimtankersley: How long is fair to ask American voters to pay a premium at the pump for the war in Ukraine? Biden: "As long as it takes so Russia can not in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine. This is a critical, critical position for the world." — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 30, 2022

Listen:

Biden was asked how long it’s fair to ask Americans to pay record high gas prices. Biden: “As long as it takes.” Not sure that’s a strong midterm message. pic.twitter.com/RRwJYdHwNB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 30, 2022

On the contrary. We think it’s a very strong message. Not the message we’d want to send if our party were on track to get throttled in the midterms, but hey. What the hell do we know?

Biden’s problem he is that he never meaningfully made the case to the American people why they should care about this conflict. Much less why they should SUFFER for this conflict. https://t.co/uzGDegRbgL — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 30, 2022

That’s not entirely true if you think about it. Remember that Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have both explained to us on numerous occasions that unsustainably high gas prices are ultimately a good thing, because that will force us to embrace clean energy that very few people can actually afford to embrace. So in that sense, they’ve explained why Americans should suffer for war in Ukraine, because Americans are supposed to believe that high gas prices are because of the war in Ukraine. See how it works?

In any event, if it’s a strong message on dealing with Russia and Ukraine that you’re looking for, messages don’t get any stronger than this one:

The leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/kKFsBYPRuh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

There. Now don’t you all feel better?