Joe Biden took the stage at the NATO summit today. And boy, was he in rare form.

He really hit the ground running:

WHAT THE … Sound ON pic.twitter.com/C75XDZA0ct — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 29, 2022

I'm sure this is fine. This is fine. https://t.co/wMEucvb2TT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

Totally fine.

At #NATOSummit, Biden gets Switzerland mixed up with Sweden pic.twitter.com/mN5K5mq5SE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

Switzerland, Sweden … tomayto, tomahto. The important thing is that Joe Biden was there. At least for the time being. And he was ready for whatever the press had to throw at him.

Well, within certain parameters, of course:

Biden announces his staff has told him which reporters to call on pic.twitter.com/aiH6of47AV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

Probably just a timesaving measure. Otherwise he could be there all day answering questions! (Quick spoiler alert: He would not be there all day answering questions. We’ll get to that eventually.)

Joe Biden again refused to take a question from Fox News Peter Doocy who asked him about the over 50 migrants who were found dead in a trailer in Texas. pic.twitter.com/Q66oRaVRAH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 30, 2022

Guess Peter wasn’t on the list.

Anyway, back to business. And it’s definitely some business:

Joe Biden blames the Supreme Court for “destabilizing” the world with “outrageous behavior” by overturning Roe v. Wade — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 30, 2022

Biden falsely claims people don’t think America is heading in the wrong direction, U.S. inflation is low, and Americans are only angry because of Roe v. Wade being dropped pic.twitter.com/m5DoIFFdFK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022

More lying from Biden — Joe insists "America is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been" with "the the strongest economy in the world" and "inflation rates…lower than other nations in the world." pic.twitter.com/c7K0exUi4P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

Biden: "[T]he one thing that has been destabilizing [the world] is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy." pic.twitter.com/HUuJlOktOH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

America’s global standing is at risk not because of inflation, not because of the economy, but because of the Supreme Court, ladies and gentlemen!

This is certainly a bold strategy. And we’re on the edges of our seats to find out if it pays off for him. We feel like we already know, but what the hell? Let’s watch it play out.

Um, I don't mean to alarm anyone, but the President of the United States is telling the world that our Supreme Court is destabilizing the world. https://t.co/mT6jKER5R1 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 30, 2022

An attack on an equal branch of government and democracy itself while standing on foreign soil. https://t.co/L6QfNgxC7G — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 30, 2022

It’s good and patriotic when Joe Biden does it.

Honest question. Have you ever heard or seen other world leaders talking shit about their own country abroad? Obama did it and now this guy. https://t.co/CwGcGh1g04 — Carlos (@txiokatu) June 30, 2022

The president is in Europe attacking American institutions. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 30, 2022

It’s fine! Really! As long as it makes sense in Joe Biden’s mind, it should make sense to the rest of us.

Stability is when Abortion https://t.co/KaVTZiaMJj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2022

Stability is when Abortion. Exactly! And if stability is what we want, then we need lots and lots of abortions. And to ensure that we get lots and lots of abortion, we need to codify Roe v. Wade right now. And that means, of course, eliminating the filibuster.

Biden: "I can understand why the American people are frustrated b/c of what the Supreme Court did…b/c of inflation, but [it's] is higher in almost every other country, prices at the pump are higher in almost every other country…We have to change that" Supreme Court "decision" pic.twitter.com/0BMCumv6Tz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

Biden on the abortion ruling: "We should…make it clear how outrageous this decision was & how much it impacts not just on a woman's right to choose…but on privacy generally…We have to codify Roe v. Wade…and if the filibuster gets in the way…provide an exception" pic.twitter.com/Rd5L0iOwFV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

Great idea! Because eliminating filibusters has always worked out great for the Democratic agenda!

Reid killed the judicial filibuster, McConnell warned him not to, and it all ended with the GOP appointing three justices to the Supreme Court. Now Biden want to do this for generic legislation. Going into an election in which Dems will get their asses kicked. Brilliant. https://t.co/zfjCDBladS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 30, 2022

right before a likely midterm wipeout? if you insist! https://t.co/39aGIgTglt — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2022

Oh, he insists.

Joe Biden calls for eliminating the filibuster to legalize abortion nationwide until the moment of birth. pic.twitter.com/okoVAdgA8R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2022

Asked if he is the best messenger on abortion rights, Biden chuckles and responds, "Yeah I am. I'm the president of the United States of America. That makes me the best messenger." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 30, 2022

The best messenger, you guys:

Biden bails press conference after calling on the reporters on his list. “There’s no such thing as a quick one. I’m out of here.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 30, 2022

“I’m out of here”: As reporters attempt asking questions, Biden hastily ends press conference pic.twitter.com/TWaOZ6pBWX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2022