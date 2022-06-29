There are a couple different polling-related items to point out today — neither of which the Biden White House will like to see.

First off, Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan notes that the RCP average for Biden’s approval has hit a new low, with disapproval at a new high:

Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/RdpndNgQsu — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 29, 2022

Biden’s even losing an increasing amount of Democrat support, according to the latest AP/NORC poll:

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP-NORC poll: Growing majority in US say nation is on wrong track, including 78% of Democrats, as economy plagues Biden. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 29, 2022

85% of Americans – including 78% of Democrats – think the country is heading in the wrong direction. https://t.co/XFMfS3jIvb pic.twitter.com/1pUjcbWeAM — AP-NORC Center (@APNORC) June 29, 2022

Add it all up and hardly anybody’s buying the “Putin’s price hikes” and “ultra MAGA” excuses as well as the crime problem and border mess.

78% of Democrats. Devastating for Biden. https://t.co/eD2TS6l8wb — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 29, 2022

An epic amount of denial has been spotted in the replies:

How deluded are democrats?

The replies https://t.co/ZAfEvOGb3F — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) June 29, 2022

Some of those replies do help explain how Biden has any remaining approval whatsoever.

His approval rating chart looks a lot like my 401k chart during the same time frame… https://t.co/Bk328JJyP6 — your face is stupid. (@StupidFace2021) June 29, 2022

Sad, but accurate.

Biden is setting records every day! https://t.co/ozcIQnnLKR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2022

Biden promised to bring unity and sure enough more people every day are unified in believing this administration has been a disaster.

