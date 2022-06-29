Remember last year’s notorious and widely mocked White House brag about how much money President Biden was saving Americans on their July 4th cookouts? It’s still a classic:

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Yep, last year the White House claimed to have saved Americans .16 cents on their Independence Day barbecues, all thanks to Biden’s economic plan (a tweet that FBN’s Charles Payne dismantled at the time).

In the name of bipartisanship, Sen. Ted Cruz has saved White House staffers some time by sharing this updated “brag” about July 4th this year:

Factor in inflation and the price of gas and we’ve had all the “Build Back Better” we can handle! The White House will probably call it “Putin’s 4th of July price hike.”

