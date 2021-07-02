Yesterday we told you about the White House’s tweet bragging about the cost of an Independence Day barbecue is down a whopping 16 cents this year. If you haven’t seen it yet, brace for cringe:

Fox Business’ Charles Payne spotted some things wrong with that tweet:

That from the same White House that tried to convince everybody that they’re “paying less in real terms for gas” these days (thanks to Biden, of course).

Yep!

The Biden White House really hopes everybody believes them instead of their lying eyes and debit cards.

Ha! Perfect.

