President Joe Biden has struck again, this time ordering the cancelation of major offshore oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico:

The one in Alaska, known as the Cook Inlet least, is particularly striking. With gas prices “hitting painful new highs,” does team Biden really care?

From CBS News:

The Biden administration has canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease opportunities pending before the Interior Department. The decision, which halts the potential to drill for oil in over 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, comes at a challenging political moment, when gas prices are hitting painful new highs. In a statement shared first with CBS News, the Department of the Interior cited a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area” for the decision to “not move forward” with the Cook Inlet lease sale. The department also halted two leases under consideration for the Gulf of Mexico region because of “conflicting court rulings that impacted work on these proposed lease sales.” Federal law requires the Department of the Interior to stick to a five-year leasing plan for auctioning offshore leases. The administration had until the end of the current five-year plan — set to expire at the end of next month — to complete these lease sales.

The Interior Department justified the move by citing a “lack of industry interest in leasing the area”:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, industry is afraid of what Biden’s real plans are for the off-shore leasing program?

Money quote: “…canceling the sale would be in keeping with political promises President Joe Biden made in the name of halting global warming”:

Former Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to hammer Biden on the decision.

“Gas Prices are the Highest Ever Recorded and the Biden administration cancels an Alaska oil and gas lease sale?” and “Unleash American Energy Joe,” he tweeted.

And Senator Ted Cruz noted this is NOT how you bring down inflation:

This could be true?

“Americans need to accept high gas prices or get an electric car”:

Or maybe not so fast?

Unfortunately, yes, yes they DO believe this baloney:

Oh sure, high gas prices are all due to industry greed. 🙄

