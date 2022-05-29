Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) gave a speech on the nature of evil at the NRA convention in Houston. In the address, Sen. Cruz called for protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens, and he called out lies and empty political gestures.

We must not react to evil by abandoning the Constitution or infringing upon the rights of law-abiding Americans. pic.twitter.com/4LyWAOphH1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2022

Taking guns away from responsible, law-abiding Americans will not make our nation more secure. #NRAconvention pic.twitter.com/nCiBs9jC7V — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 28, 2022

It’s much easier to scream about guns than it is to demand answers about where our culture is failing. pic.twitter.com/3IlVTShVrj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 28, 2022

Cruz concluded his speech by pointing to what should and should not be the focus right now:

“We must not react to evil and tragedy by abandoning the Constitution or infringing on the rights of our law-abiding citizens. Now is not the time to yield to panic or intimidation or fear. Now is not the time for lies. It is not the time for empty political gestures. Now is the time for unity. Now is the time for love. And now is the time for action; to protect our rights; to stop those with evil in their hearts; and to do everything humanly possible to protect our children and to protect our families.”

