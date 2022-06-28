One ‘good’ Biden deserves another, we suppose.

Joe’s voicemail to his son Hunter (aka the smartest man he knows) not only proves he knew what was going on BUT that they both believed the New York Times saved his political bacon. Hey, way to vote those principles, Never Trumpers. You supported a corrupt, racist old man who blames Putin for the destruction he’s inflicted on our country with crap policies.

But hey, no mean tweets, right?

“I think you’re clear”: Joe Biden’s voicemail for son Hunter over NYT snow job on their lucrative links to Chinese energy company CEFC. Hunter thanks his lawyer for doing “an incredible job of keeping this [the NYT story] basically to a big fat nothing.” https://t.co/vSdWnK9H41 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 27, 2022

From the New York Post:

Joe Biden called his son Hunter in late 2018 to discuss a New York Times article detailing the younger Biden’s dealings with a Chinese oil tycoon accused of economic crimes — telling him, “I think you’re clear,” according to a report Monday. The voicemail, discovered on a cellphone backup contained on Hunter Biden’s infamous discarded laptop, would appear to contradict President Biden’s continued denial that he ever talked with his disgraced 52-year-old son about his overseas business transactions — and was aware they could be improper. “Hey pal, it’s Dad,” Joe Biden said, the Daily Mail reported. “It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.” Biden then made his intentions clear. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good,” Biden continued. “I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance, give me a call, I love you.”

They got away with it.

But you knew that.

what will happen … nothing — Mel Vogelsang (@vogelsang_mel) June 28, 2022

And that’s likely the unfortunate reality. They’re far too busy targeting innocent Americans for protesting the 2020 election ya’ know …

pic.twitter.com/oACuDmlLw6 — The Old and Unimproved Dave (@DaveToau) June 28, 2022

🤫 Yikes. — Carlos Mindlock (@CarlosDangerDog) June 27, 2022

Remember all the things they impeached Trump over that were fabricated lies not half this egregious? — Putin’s Bike Crash (@yassir526) June 28, 2022

Oh yeah.

If all of this was Donald Trump Jr. they’d try and impeach Trump even if he wasn’t in office.

***

Related:

‘This is BIG’: Jan 6th Committee accused of withholding and misrepresenting testimony and critical evidence by KEY witness

‘It wasn’t ENOUGH’: Gay man calls down the THUNDER on Lefties for ‘destroying equality for us’ in amazing ‘message to the Left’

‘Harvard’s Pride’ David Hogg goes off on Democrats for being ‘unbelievably stupid’ over Roe in ranty, angsty thread (grab your popcorn!)