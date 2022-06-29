The evolution of “devout Catholic” Joe Biden on abortion has been something to behold. It’s gotten particularly interesting since he was sworn into office as president. Since then, he’s basically abandoned all pretense of opposing abortion on either religious or moral principles.

And now, with the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization holding that abortion is, in fact, not a constitutional right, Biden and his administration are just outright embracing the pro-abort movement with open arms and loving devotion.

Case in point, steering the public toward the AbortionFinder.org website. RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann has more:

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the Biden White House is now referring the public to https://t.co/CpSZ3ETd7b. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2022

From an HHS press release forwarded by the White House: "Know Your Rights: Reproductive Health Care." pic.twitter.com/lCZtSLfNDL — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2022

They’re really pushing this. Hard. It’s disturbing, to say the least.

Birth control is still legal post-Roe, and most plans are required to cover it under Obamacare. The White House notes that this includes "sterilization procedures." pic.twitter.com/p4m8xvyxzZ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2022

It’s actually disturbing on quite a few levels, particularly this one:

The website the White House highlighted includes information for minors, children "15 or younger," on how they can bypass parental notification laws. https://t.co/7vbKofIY7K — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2022

From https://t.co/pwWvq8goDR which the White House and HHS have directed the public toward: pic.twitter.com/kKEbOT0zqC — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 28, 2022

It’s bad enough that the Biden administration is using their considerable platform and resources to promote abortion as a cure for pregnancy, as though pregnancy is a disease(which, while we’re on the subject, is what other Democratic politicians are doing as well). But actively encouraging minor girls to deceive and bypass their parents … that’s genuinely sinister.

