The evolution of “devout Catholic” Joe Biden on abortion has been something to behold. It’s gotten particularly interesting since he was sworn into office as president. Since then, he’s basically abandoned all pretense of opposing abortion on either religious or moral principles.

And now, with the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization holding that abortion is, in fact, not a constitutional right, Biden and his administration are just outright embracing the pro-abort movement with open arms and loving devotion.

Case in point, steering the public toward the AbortionFinder.org website. RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann has more:

Trending

They’re really pushing this. Hard. It’s disturbing, to say the least.

It’s actually disturbing on quite a few levels, particularly this one:

It’s bad enough that the Biden administration is using their considerable platform and resources to promote abortion as a cure for pregnancy, as though pregnancy is a disease(which, while we’re on the subject, is what other Democratic politicians are doing as well). But actively encouraging minor girls to deceive and bypass their parents … that’s genuinely sinister.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAbortionFinder.orgabortionsbirth controlHealth and Human ServicesHHSminorsparental notification lawspro-abortpro-abortionWhite House