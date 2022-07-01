Remember when the Biden admin tweeted about how lucky we all were to save a whopping $0.16 cents on our July 4th cookouts last year? WHOOHOO! Sixteen whole cents.

Gosh golly and gee, we sure hope you all saved those $ 0.16 cents because we all know it’s way way way MORE expensive this year.

Think they’ll tell us how lucky we are again?

Twitter being Twitter, Biden’s tweet from last year is making the rounds today … in a YUGE way.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Even a year ago people thought this was stupid …

WTF is this Chinese propaganda? Anyone who actually shops, which you all apparently do not, can see their food budgets going through the roof. Mine is up almost 30% from this time last year. My gas is 42% higher, rent raised 28%, cost of living is crushing the middle class — nobody (@ElijahSchaffer) July 2, 2021

I'm here from the future, and boy, do I have some bad news for you. 😬 — Common Sense Matters! (@sbkcinnc) July 1, 2022

Heh.

And wow, it’s far worse now that our cookouts are likely twice as much as they were last year. Can’t wait to see the fancy meme the White House sends out to tell us these sacrifices have to be made for the liberal world order.

Cookouts are Transitory — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) June 1, 2022

There ya’ go.

Depends on what the words ‘still working’ mean.

One year anniversary of the most humiliating tweet to ever emanate from the White House https://t.co/kiLgST9IcG — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 1, 2022

Pretty damn bad.

Happy one-year anniversary to this tweet. You'll be spending more for #FourthofJuly this year, courtesy of @JoeBiden https://t.co/eZzssrHUxN — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) July 1, 2022

How much are we saving this year on you know, well everything?? https://t.co/Mw9IB53Smm — Jake ballard (@TheJakeBallard) July 1, 2022

Happy 1 year anniversary to this gem from the Biden comms team https://t.co/wt7SLu5w2o — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 1, 2022

RIP to this stupid tweet, which will never die in our memories. https://t.co/x8pZnKoaQU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 1, 2022

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is UP from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is NOT working. And that’s something we can't all relish. https://t.co/d9nFpVeoCc pic.twitter.com/Tvn1oDmCne — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2022

One year ago today the Biden White House bragged they had saved you sixteen cents on your July 4th cookout. I’m betting we don’t get a cost update this year. https://t.co/G0r9hkeGzq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 1, 2022

Did you make a graphic this year?@WhiteHouse https://t.co/SS6JVq8eaZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 1, 2022

We’re going to guess no, no they have NOT.

