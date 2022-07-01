Yesterday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, President Biden bashed the U.S. Supreme Court and said that Americans would be paying high gas prices for as long as it takes to defeat Russia, which is this administration’s scapegoat for many problems they helped either create or worsen. The “strategy” from the Biden White House is clear: Attempt to convince everybody that paying high prices for gas and groceries is patriotic and if you complain then you’re supporting Putin.

However, on CNN yesterday, Biden economic adviser Brian Deese let the cat out of the bag about what this administration’s energy policies are all about:

CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’" BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

It’s always nice when they say the quiet part out loud.

He… he just said it. pic.twitter.com/Q3xVRAdTkd — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 1, 2022

Liberal world order? Put that where the sun don't shine. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 1, 2022

. @CortezMasto and the Democrats think high gas prices are part of the liberal order. Just pay it, they say. https://t.co/JsKgFRZ6Fi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 1, 2022

It was only one year ago that this administration was bragging about how much money they saved Americans, and now this?

Since then prices have risen and the only things that have plummeted has been Biden’s approval rating and the stock market.

Another great election slogan for the Dems & Biden: 'Hey, America, suck it up for the Liberal World Order.'https://t.co/WRIuuIhbWe — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 1, 2022

Yes, go with that, Dems!

***

Related:

Biden economic adviser just disagrees that gas prices were on the rise before Russia invaded Ukraine

Biden economic adviser triples down on who’s to blame for record high gas prices

Joe Biden’s star economic adviser says inflation ‘is a consequence of having an effective strategy against the pandemic’