Even if you hadn’t already heard the news, you’d definitely have felt it. “Transitory” inflation is not only still around, but it just keeps getting worse. And worse and worse and worse.

Now, you may look at data like that and think to yourself that this all might have something to do with Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad economic policies. But you’d be dead-wrong, according to Joe Biden’s Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Cecilia Rouse.

As Cecilia explains, out-of-control inflation “is a consequence of having an effective strategy against the pandemic”:

“We understand that that is the economic challenge in front of us. That is what [Biden] is focused on every day.”

Last time we checked, this is what Joe Biden being “focused” on inflation and the economy looks like:

Does that seem focused to you? If your answer is “yes,” then congratulations. It means that you, too, could be an economic adviser to Joe Biden.

We’re starting to think they just have a dartboard full of the names of the most unqualified people and they just close their eyes and throw.

