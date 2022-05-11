Even if you hadn’t already heard the news, you’d definitely have felt it. “Transitory” inflation is not only still around, but it just keeps getting worse. And worse and worse and worse.

BREAKING: CPI increased 8.3% in April from a year ago, more than the 8.1% estimate and near the highest level in more than 40 years. https://t.co/EUS6A3bGSN pic.twitter.com/yaOeh4HAzH — CNBC (@CNBC) May 11, 2022

Grocery Store Prices Up 10.8%, Most in Nearly 42 Years as Americans Face Higher Prices on Hamburger Meat, Baby Food, Chicken, Bacon, Soup, and Coffee https://t.co/JGPxZuneLC via @BreitbartNews — John Carney (@carney) May 11, 2022

Now, you may look at data like that and think to yourself that this all might have something to do with Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad economic policies. But you’d be dead-wrong, according to Joe Biden’s Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Cecilia Rouse.

As Cecilia explains, out-of-control inflation “is a consequence of having an effective strategy against the pandemic”:

Biden Economic Advisor Cecilia Rouse: Biden's historic inflation is "a consequence of having an effective strategy against the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/bYrt8e7yQO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

“We understand that that is the economic challenge in front of us. That is what [Biden] is focused on every day.”

Last time we checked, this is what Joe Biden being “focused” on inflation and the economy looks like:

BIDEN: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we've built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/0MkBjumo5C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Does that seem focused to you? If your answer is “yes,” then congratulations. It means that you, too, could be an economic adviser to Joe Biden.

I’m not sure that word means what you think it means. — Jet Jaguar (@JetJaguar500) May 10, 2022

Gonna bet she reads books starting at the last page? Being this ignorant takes years of practice. Obviously she had the time! https://t.co/ueXY2dUqeT — Peddles27 (@Puddles2727) May 10, 2022

Where do they find these people? — B (@bbro11111) May 10, 2022

We’re starting to think they just have a dartboard full of the names of the most unqualified people and they just close their eyes and throw.

Recommended Twitchy Video