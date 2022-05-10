Earlier today, we learned that President Joe Biden had a big speech in the works, a speech in which he’d tackle inflation head-on by … blaming Republicans for not having a plan to fix the mess he made.

Well, once the speech got underway, it became clear that Biden takes all of this very, very seriously:

BIDEN: "I'm taking inflation very seriously and it's my top domestic priority." pic.twitter.com/8FcHuKCRTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

His top domestic priority … which until only recently he insisted wasn’t even an issue and upon acknowledging that it’s an issue only blamed on the party who has neither Congress nor the White House.

NOW – Biden on responsibility for inflation: "We're in power… We control all three branches of the government. Well, we don't really."pic.twitter.com/fgKtdJwLTg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

Well, if Jennifer Rubin gets her wish, Democrats will control the judicial branch, too. So don’t give up hope, Joe!

Anyway:

“It’s not because of spending” says Joe Biden about inflation — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 10, 2022

It’s because of Republicans. And Putin and the pandemic, of course.

"I want every American to know I'm taking it seriously," says Joe Biden about inflation before blaming the pandemic and Putin for all of the problems. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 10, 2022

Demented pathological liar blames the skyrocketing inflation he created on Putin and the pandemic — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 10, 2022

He’s nothing if not predictable. And dishonest and condescending and insufferable:

Asked why Americans blame him for inflation, Joe Biden making the case that it's because they don’t have a PHD and it’s “confusing” “I think our policies help, not hurt.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 10, 2022

Who are you, without your fancy PhD, going to believe? Joe Biden and Democrats, or your own lying eyes and ears?

We’d go with the latter if we were you. Because even someone with a PhD has to be confused by this:

BIDEN: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we've built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/0MkBjumo5C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

How … Kamala-esque.

BIDEN: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/Sj2TaCOJZY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

Our heads actually hurt.

Makes zero sense. — David Charles ♋️ 🦀 🌕 🎤🎹 (@David_CharlesDC) May 10, 2022

We’re so screwed, you guys.

How long will they keep pretending he’s fit for office? https://t.co/pHhzIAK30F — Ned (@wewiththey) May 10, 2022

If anyone needs us, we’ll be praying for SMOD. Feel free to join us.

