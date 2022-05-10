Earlier today, we learned that President Joe Biden had a big speech in the works, a speech in which he’d tackle inflation head-on by … blaming Republicans for not having a plan to fix the mess he made.

Well, once the speech got underway, it became clear that Biden takes all of this very, very seriously:

His top domestic priority … which until only recently he insisted wasn’t even an issue and upon acknowledging that it’s an issue only blamed on the party who has neither Congress nor the White House.

Well, if Jennifer Rubin gets her wish, Democrats will control the judicial branch, too. So don’t give up hope, Joe!

Anyway:

It’s because of Republicans. And Putin and the pandemic, of course.

Trending

He’s nothing if not predictable. And dishonest and condescending and insufferable:

Who are you, without your fancy PhD, going to believe? Joe Biden and Democrats, or your own lying eyes and ears?

We’d go with the latter if we were you. Because even someone with a PhD has to be confused by this:

How … Kamala-esque.

Our heads actually hurt.

We’re so screwed, you guys.

If anyone needs us, we’ll be praying for SMOD. Feel free to join us.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: inflationJoe BidenPandemicrepublicansstrengthVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video