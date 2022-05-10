Finally! President Joe Biden is all set to tackle runaway inflation head-on, like the true leader that he is. Psych!

Biden to blast Republicans as having no plan on inflation https://t.co/8uAsWiHbMp pic.twitter.com/o633SAtauy — Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2022

Is that so?

But I thought it was all Putin’s fault. https://t.co/XhLGku2Rod — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 10, 2022

Eh, Putin’s old news.

More from Reuters:

U.S. President Joe Biden will use a speech on inflation on Tuesday as an opportunity to turn his Democratic Party’s top political liability ahead of the midterm elections into an argument against Republicans. As Americans worry about a spike in inflation that has pushed consumer prices more than 8% higher, the president will highlight a number of his administration’s steps to cut prices.

Tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve doesn’t count as a step to cut prices. Neither does telling people that inflation is transitory and that relief is just around the corner.

More:

He is not expected to announce new policy measures in the speech, which comes a day before new consumer price data is expected to show inflation remained elevated through April. But he is expected to sharpen his attacks on Republicans six months before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Democrats want to retain narrow majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. “Republicans love to use inflation as a political talking point, but does anyone have a clue what their plan is to bring down prices?” said a White House official who asked not to be named.

If that were the best talking point we had to throw at Republicans, we wouldn’t want to be named, either.

Who controls the White House and Congress again? 🤔 https://t.co/cYrXxH97Bl — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 10, 2022

He was elected… so what is HIS plan? — Steve (@SteveOB05) May 10, 2022

Joe Biden’s “plan on inflation” is basically … blaming Republicans for inflation.

OK, fair enough. We suppose that technically meets the criteria of “a plan.” It’s a terrible plan, but a terrible plan is still a plan.

"They have no plan to fix the mess I made" is not the persuasive own he thinks it is. From the time his American Rescue Plan passed – which Dem economists called "the original sin" that drove inflation – inflation has outpaced wages, giving a MASSIVE pay-cut to all Americans. https://t.co/deq2niB8Yi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2022

Interesting argument. The party that is out of power has “no plan” for the problem that the president said wasn’t happening and then made immeasurably worse by spending $2tn on a party-line vote. https://t.co/18m8We31Zx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 10, 2022

Deny a problem for over a year then deflect and blame when you can no longer deny it. The same rudderless #KlainBrain mentality where the only audience that matters are political journalists and paid hacks on Twitter. https://t.co/7VEwRelAZw — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) May 10, 2022

Remember when the buck was supposed to stop with Joe Biden? These days, that buck isn’t even worth the paper it’s printed on.

Hey Joe, YOUR party controls the White House and Congress. https://t.co/TtjCgDXZcC pic.twitter.com/13A8zTIDQ3 — Christian 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@ChristianCamara) May 10, 2022

This aged well.https://t.co/Jik2WB1SvZ — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) May 10, 2022

Promises made, promises broken.

