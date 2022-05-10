Finally! President Joe Biden is all set to tackle runaway inflation head-on, like the true leader that he is. Psych!

More from Reuters:

U.S. President Joe Biden will use a speech on inflation on Tuesday as an opportunity to turn his Democratic Party’s top political liability ahead of the midterm elections into an argument against Republicans.

As Americans worry about a spike in inflation that has pushed consumer prices more than 8% higher, the president will highlight a number of his administration’s steps to cut prices.

Tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve doesn’t count as a step to cut prices. Neither does telling people that inflation is transitory and that relief is just around the corner.

He is not expected to announce new policy measures in the speech, which comes a day before new consumer price data is expected to show inflation remained elevated through April.

But he is expected to sharpen his attacks on Republicans six months before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Democrats want to retain narrow majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Republicans love to use inflation as a political talking point, but does anyone have a clue what their plan is to bring down prices?” said a White House official who asked not to be named.

If that were the best talking point we had to throw at Republicans, we wouldn’t want to be named, either.

Joe Biden’s “plan on inflation” is basically … blaming Republicans for inflation.

OK, fair enough. We suppose that technically meets the criteria of “a plan.” It’s a terrible plan, but a terrible plan is still a plan.

Remember when the buck was supposed to stop with Joe Biden? These days, that buck isn’t even worth the paper it’s printed on.

Promises made, promises broken.

