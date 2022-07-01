Joe Biden traveled to his weird little White House film set thing today to speak to governors about “access to reproductive health care,” aka access to moar abortions.

Tune in as I convene a virtual meeting with Governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care. https://t.co/Pv3Vc02fLg — President Biden (@POTUS) July 1, 2022

Biden opened with a bang. And by “bang,” we mean, of course, “faceplant”:

That’s our POTUS.

why didn't they give him the pocket card that says "YOU say HELLO" ??? https://t.co/4YInO0Q8lx — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 1, 2022

Maybe they were too busy praying that he wouldn’t say something even stupider.

If that’s the case, they didn’t get their wish:

Joe Biden says that red states are going to start arresting women who cross state lines to have an abortion: "It's gonna happen and it's gonna telegraph to the whole country that this is a gigantic deal." pic.twitter.com/08GZAGsc18 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2022

Joe Biden sounds awfully confident that it’s gonna happen, despite having absolutely no evidence to support such an inflammatory claim.

No. No it isnt — K, Undead Minuteman (@Kgaud1K) July 1, 2022

It’s not gonna happen because it’s insane and Republicans aren’t calling for women seeking abortions to be charged as criminals.

FALSE…. NONE of the state abortion bans charge women in ANY way shape or form. They ONLY charge the abortionists who kill babies. https://t.co/nEv9r0ZQzu — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 1, 2022

Joe Biden is either a pathological liar or completely senile. To be honest, it’s most likely that he’s some unholy combination of both of those things.

Liar In Chief stoking the fire https://t.co/MJMUDBUcAN — steve droid (@droidsteve66) July 1, 2022

One thing’s definitely for sure: Joe Biden doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House.

This is such nonsense meant to fuel the violent left to burn cities AGAIN.. https://t.co/npCbrfgWkM — x2da4 (@x2da4) July 1, 2022

One of these days, Joe Biden’s rhetoric is going to get someone killed.